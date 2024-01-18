Lisa Vanderpump Shares Surprising Update on Where She Stands With VPR Alum Stassi Schroeder

Lisa Vanderpump is sharing a SUR-prising update on one of Vanderpump Rules' most infamous alums.
In fact, nearly four years after Stassi Schroeder was fired from the Bravo series amid scandal, Lisa revealed she's still pretty close with her former employee.
"I do keep in contact with her and she's doing very well," the restauranteur exclusively told E! News at VPR's season 11 premiere party on Jan. 17. "Our children play together—well my grandchild and her daughter. It's all good." (Watch E! News tonight at 11 p.m. for more exclusive VPR interviews.)
Stassi and costar Kristen Doute were let go from the reality series in 2020 after former colleague Faith Stowers revealed that the two had called the police on her with a false claim. And though she hasn't appeared on the show in years, Lisa isn't opposed to Stassi's possible return.
"I think when you're young and stupid, you make mistakes," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum told E!. "I get a little tired of this culture of like, 'OK, they made a mistake, let's get rid of them.' When you feel like you're a mother and you're in for this ride, you want to say, 'No, let's learn from it. Let's learn from it and see the growth and move forward.' So, when Stassi and Kristen and they all got fired, that was a huge loss to the show."
One former VPR star who will make an appearance on season 11 is Jax Taylor, who has a contentious reunion with Lisa.
"Jax has been a pain in my ass since we started," the 63-year-old noted, "and he is this season."
But when it comes to picking up the pieces of Scandoval—a.k.a. the controversy surrounding Tom Sandoval and his affair with former castmember Rachel "Raquel" Leviss—Lisa said "it's very complicated" this season.
"As executive producer I really wanted them to show the depth of emotion," she teased. "However hard it was to watch, however hard it was to go through with Tom. I wanted the cast to also not just look at what had transpired, but try to remember the friendships and the growth they've had."
In fact, she teased a new side to Sandoval in the upcoming episodes.
"Look, none of them are perfect," Lisa added. "What he did, we know. But you're gonna see this season it's totally different from the last season. And that's the extraordinary thing about Vanderpump Rules: It keeps moving and sometimes in directions you don't expect."
Hear more exclusive interviews with the cast of VPR on E! News tonight, Jan. 18, at 11 p.m. Vanderpump Rules returns Jan. 30 on Bravo.
And keep reading to find out everything to know about season 11 before the premiere.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)