Exclusive

Lisa Vanderpump Shares Surprising Update on Where She Stands With VPR Alum Stassi Schroeder

By Brett Malec Jan 18, 2024 10:37 PMTags
TVReality TVE! NewsExclusivesBravoShowsLisa VanderpumpVanderpump RulesJax TaylorNBCU
MON-THURS 11 PM
Watch: Lisa Vanderpump REACTS To Vanderpump Rules' 2 Emmy Noms & Teases New Season

Lisa Vanderpump is sharing a SUR-prising update on one of Vanderpump Rules' most infamous alums.

In fact, nearly four years after Stassi Schroeder was fired from the Bravo series amid scandal, Lisa revealed she's still pretty close with her former employee.

"I do keep in contact with her and she's doing very well," the restauranteur exclusively told E! News at VPR's season 11 premiere party on Jan. 17. "Our children play together—well my grandchild and her daughter. It's all good." (Watch E! News tonight at 11 p.m. for more exclusive VPR interviews.)

Stassi and costar Kristen Doute were let go from the reality series in 2020 after former colleague Faith Stowers revealed that the two had called the police on her with a false claim. And though she hasn't appeared on the show in years, Lisa isn't opposed to Stassi's possible return.

"I think when you're young and stupid, you make mistakes," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum told E!. "I get a little tired of this culture of like, 'OK, they made a mistake, let's get rid of them.' When you feel like you're a mother and you're in for this ride, you want to say, 'No, let's learn from it. Let's learn from it and see the growth and move forward.' So, when Stassi and Kristen and they all got fired, that was a huge loss to the show."

photos
Vanderpump Rules Season 11 Premiere Party

One former VPR star who will make an appearance on season 11 is Jax Taylor, who has a contentious reunion with Lisa.

"Jax has been a pain in my ass since we started," the 63-year-old noted, "and he is this season."

Lester Cohen/WireImage

But when it comes to picking up the pieces of Scandoval—a.k.a. the controversy surrounding Tom Sandoval and his affair with former castmember Rachel "Raquel" Leviss—Lisa said "it's very complicated" this season.

"As executive producer I really wanted them to show the depth of emotion," she teased. "However hard it was to watch, however hard it was to go through with Tom. I wanted the cast to also not just look at what had transpired, but try to remember the friendships and the growth they've had."

In fact, she teased a new side to Sandoval in the upcoming episodes.

"Look, none of them are perfect," Lisa added. "What he did, we know. But you're gonna see this season it's totally different from the last season. And that's the extraordinary thing about Vanderpump Rules: It keeps moving and sometimes in directions you don't expect."

Hear more exclusive interviews with the cast of VPR on E! News tonight, Jan. 18, at 11 p.m. Vanderpump Rules returns Jan. 30 on Bravo.

And keep reading to find out everything to know about season 11 before the premiere.

Trending Stories

1

Savanah Soto Case: 3 People Arrested in Connection With Murders

2

How Gerry Turner & Theresa Nist Are Recreating Their Rosy Journey

3

Gisele Bündchen Details "Pushback" From Kids Following Tom Brady Split

Bravo/NBCUniversal

Lisa Vanderpump

As a mentor, ally and confidant to the group, Lisa Vanderpump is working to restore some peace between two feuding exes as she attempts to provide perspective. With the closing of West Hollywood mainstay PUMP, Lisa is refocusing her expertise on opening a new restaurant in Lake Tahoe and continuing her success with additional ventures in Las Vegas.  

Bravo/NBCUniversal

Ariana Madix

Ariana Madix’s life was turned upside down after a devastating breakup, but she’s determined to make the best of a difficult situation. Although she still shares a home with her ex, Ariana is moving on and dating a new long-distance boyfriend. While working to open the doors to her and Katie’s sandwich shop, Something About Her, Ariana is embracing the countless opportunities that have come her way – from a stint on Dancing with the Stars to a new cocktail book.

Bravo/NBCUniversal

Ally Lewber

Recently proclaimed #1 guy in the group, James Kennedy’s friendships within the circle are stronger than ever and his DJ career is booming. He bought a house in the Valley and is settling into suburban life with his girlfriend, Ally Lewber, along with their cat and a dog from James’ past.

Bravo/NBCUniversal

Katie Maloney

With more distance from her divorce, Katie Maloney is exploring life as a single woman and dating, even if her pursuits strike too close to home for her ex-husband, Tom. A previous indiscretion comes to light and threatens to upend her and Scheana’s renewed friendship as well as her cordial post-divorce relationship with Tom. With permit hold-ups and ongoing issues, Something About Her is a work in progress, and opening a restaurant is proving to be more challenging than anticipated.

Bravo/NBCUniversal

Tom Sandoval

In the aftermath of a scandal that changed his romantic relationships, dynamics within the group and the success of his businesses, Tom Sandoval is working on bettering himself. In a fragile state, he focuses on repairing the foundations of his friendships. When he isn’t on the road touring with his band, Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras, he and Ariana live under the same roof...locked in a stalemate for the house.

Bravo/NBCUniversal

Lala Kent

Lala Kent is still in the midst of a challenging custody battle, but being the best mom to Ocean remains her priority. Wanting to give her daughter a sibling, Lala explores fertility treatments and looks for a sperm donor as a single mother. She finds an unlikely connection with Tom Schwartz, forming a friendship that neither saw coming, but creating tension between her and the rest of the girls as her forgiveness for the Toms grows.

Bravo/NBCUniversal

Brock Davies

Celebrating their one-year wedding anniversary, Scheana Shay and husband Brock Davies are struggling to connect as they leave the honeymoon stage and settle into their life with a toddler. Scheana works on new music as a way to express herself and cope with her postpartum OCD. She finds herself straddling the lines in the sand within the group as she navigates her relationships with her longtime friends, and feuding exes, Ariana and Tom.

Bravo/NBCUniversal

James Kennedy

Recently proclaimed No. 1 guy in the group, James Kennedy’s friendships within the circle are stronger than ever and his DJ career is booming. He bought a house in the Valley and is settling into suburban life with his girlfriend, Ally Lewber, along with their cat and a dog from James’ past.

Bravo/NBCUniversal

Tom Schwartz

Tom Schwartz is mending a challenged friendship after taking the heat for his part in his best friend’s shocking deception. Embracing a new identity, Tom bleaches his hair, evades exclusivity with a friend-potentially-turned-girlfriend, and winds up in a surprising love triangle with a new flame and his ex-wife.

Bravo/NBCUniversal

Scheana Shay

Celebrating their one-year wedding anniversary, Scheana Shay and husband Brock Davies are struggling to connect as they leave the honeymoon stage and settle into their life with a toddler. Scheana works on new music as a way to express herself and cope with her postpartum OCD. She finds herself straddling the lines in the sand within the group as she navigates her relationships with her longtime friends, and feuding exes, Ariana and Tom.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1

Savanah Soto Case: 3 People Arrested in Connection With Murders

2

How Gerry Turner & Theresa Nist Are Recreating Their Rosy Journey

3

Gisele Bündchen Details "Pushback" From Kids Following Tom Brady Split

4

Lizzie McGuire Writer Reveals Dramatic Plot of Canceled Reboot

5

Love Is Blind Season 6 Cast Revealed