Lisa Vanderpump Shares Surprising Update on Where She Stands With VPR Alum Stassi Schroeder

Watch : Lisa Vanderpump REACTS To Vanderpump Rules' 2 Emmy Noms & Teases New Season

Lisa Vanderpump is sharing a SUR-prising update on one of Vanderpump Rules' most infamous alums.

In fact, nearly four years after Stassi Schroeder was fired from the Bravo series amid scandal, Lisa revealed she's still pretty close with her former employee.

"I do keep in contact with her and she's doing very well," the restauranteur exclusively told E! News at VPR's season 11 premiere party on Jan. 17. "Our children play together—well my grandchild and her daughter. It's all good." (Watch E! News tonight at 11 p.m. for more exclusive VPR interviews.)

Stassi and costar Kristen Doute were let go from the reality series in 2020 after former colleague Faith Stowers revealed that the two had called the police on her with a false claim. And though she hasn't appeared on the show in years, Lisa isn't opposed to Stassi's possible return.

"I think when you're young and stupid, you make mistakes," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum told E!. "I get a little tired of this culture of like, 'OK, they made a mistake, let's get rid of them.' When you feel like you're a mother and you're in for this ride, you want to say, 'No, let's learn from it. Let's learn from it and see the growth and move forward.' So, when Stassi and Kristen and they all got fired, that was a huge loss to the show."