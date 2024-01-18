Wizards of Waverly Place's Selena Gomez and David Henrie Are Teaming Up For a Sequel

Watch : Why Selena Gomez Felt "Ashamed" After Wizards of Waverly Place

Everything is not what it seems—it's even better.

After all, Wizards of Waverly Place fans are getting all they ever wanted. That's because the hit Disney Channel show—which ran from 2007 to 2012—is getting a spinoff, E! News can confirm. What's even better? Selena Gomez and her onscreen older brother David Henrie will executive produce the Disney+ series.

Henrie will appear as a regular cast member, reprising his role as Justin Russo, while Gomez will guest star as Alex Russo in the pilot episode.

Gomez shared the news Jan. 18 in an Instagram Story, writing that she was "so excited." She followed up by adding: "We're back," over an old photo of her and Henrie's characters in their fictional family's living room.

The spinoff comes from writers and producers Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas, the creators of Raven's Home—the sequel series to Raven Symoné's That's So Raven. It will bring on new cast members including Euphoria star Janice LeAnn Brown, Call Me Kat's Alkaio Thiele and Rutherford Falls' Mimi Gianopulos.