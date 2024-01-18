Wizards of Waverly Place's Selena Gomez and David Henrie Are Teaming Up For a Sequel

Former Wizards of Waverly Place stars Selena Gomez and David Henrie will executive produce and star in new spin-off Disney+ series.

Watch: Why Selena Gomez Felt "Ashamed" After Wizards of Waverly Place

Everything is not what it seems—it's even better. 

After all, Wizards of Waverly Place fans are getting all they ever wanted. That's because the hit Disney Channel show—which ran from 2007 to 2012—is getting a spinoff, E! News can confirm. What's even better? Selena Gomez and her onscreen older brother David Henrie will executive produce the Disney+ series. 

Henrie will appear as a regular cast member, reprising his role as Justin Russo, while Gomez will guest star as Alex Russo in the pilot episode. 

Gomez shared the news Jan. 18 in an Instagram Story, writing that she was "so excited." She followed up by adding: "We're back," over an old photo of her and Henrie's characters in their fictional family's living room. 

The spinoff comes from writers and producers Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas, the creators of Raven's Home—the sequel series to Raven Symoné's That's So Raven. It will bring on new cast members including Euphoria star Janice LeAnn Brown, Call Me Kat's Alkaio Thiele and Rutherford Falls' Mimi Gianopulos.

As for what else to expect? Brown's young wizard Billie turns to Henrie's Justin for magic training. As the original's finale showed, Justin became the head of the Hogwarts-parody WizTech—but today, he's left his powers behind and is living a quiet life with his wife, Giada (Gianopulos), and two sons (the older of which, Roman, will be played by Thiele). 

 

(Photo by Eric McCandless/Disney Channel via Getty Images)

And while the new show is sure to deliver a dose of nostalgia, it's not the only one on our must-binge list. Read on for more must-see premieres.

Hulu/Disney

Death and Other Details (Hulu) - Jan. 16

Set amidst the glamor of the global elite, Death and Other Details centers on the brilliant and restless Imogene Scott (Violett Beane), who finds herself in the wrong place/wrong time (okay, it was kinda her fault) and becomes the prime suspect in a locked room murder mystery. The setting? A lavishly restored Mediterranean ocean liner. Suspects? Every pampered guest and every exhausted crew member. The problem? To prove her innocence, she must partner with a man she despises—Rufus Cotesworth (Mandy Patinkin), the world’s greatest detective. 

NBC

Chicago Med, Chicago Fire & Chicago P.D. (NBC) - Jan. 17

One Chicago Wednesdays return Jan. 17.

Zach Dilgard/NBC via Getty Images

Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU & Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC) - Jan. 18

All three Law & Order series are back for new seasons Jan. 18

Yan Turcotte/Sphere Media/CTV/NBC

Transplant (NBC) - Jan. 19

Season three of the medical drama premieres Jan. 19.

TLC/Discovery

Love & Translation (TLC) - Jan. 21

In TLC’s brand-new relationship series, three American bachelors travel to paradise where they will be joined by twelve women from nine different countries, who don’t speak any English. Without a shared language or the use of a translator, this series explores how singles looking for love come together in the attempt to find a connection. In spending time together and focusing on getting to know one another, Love & Translation will showcase raw, genuine moments in a unique dating environment. 

Disney/ABC

The Bachelor ( ABC) - Jan. 22

Season 28 of The Bachelor, which features Joey Graziadei as the leading man, will kickstart with 32 dynamic women ready to win Joey Graziadei's heart

Netflix

Griselda (Netflix) - Jan. 25

Starring and executive produced by Sofia Vergara, the dramatic limited series Griselda is inspired by the life of the savvy and ambitious Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most profitable cartels in history. In 1970s-80s Miami, Blanco’s lethal blend of unsuspected savagery and charm helped her expertly navigate between business and family, leading her to become widely known as “the Godmother."

Peacock

In the Know (Peacock) - Jan. 25

In the Know is an animated comedy series and workplace parody centered on public radio host Lauren Caspian (voiced by series co-creator Zach Woods), which blends intricate stop-motion animation and live-action interviews with some of the biggest names in pop culture. 

AppleTV+

Masters of the Air (AppleTV+) - Jan. 26

Based on Donald L. Miller’s book of the same name, Masters of the Air follows the men of the 100th Bomb Group (the “Bloody Hundredth”) as they conduct perilous bombing raids over Nazi Germany and grapple with the frigid conditions, lack of oxygen and sheer terror of combat conducted at 25,000 feet in the air. Portraying the psychological and emotional price paid by these young men as they helped destroy the horror of Hitler’s Third Reich, is at the heart of Masters of the Air. Some were shot down and captured; some were wounded or killed. And some were lucky enough to make it home. Regardless of individual fate, a toll was exacted on them all.

Peacock/NBCUniversa;

Kings From Queens: The RUN DMC Story (Peacock) - Feb. 1

Kings From Queens: The RUN DMC Story is a three-part documentary series, produced by Believe Entertainment Group, chronicling the iconic forefathers of hip-hop, RUN DMC. This unique series will take you back to the 1980s, when Joseph “Rev Run” Simmons, Darryl “DMC” McDaniels and Jason “Jam Master Jay” Mizell cultivated a one-of-a-kind sound that took not only Queens, but the world, by storm.

Prime Video

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Prime Video) - Feb. 2

In this version of Mr. & Mrs. Smith, two lonely strangers (Donald Glover and Maya Erskine) land jobs working for a mysterious spy agency that offers them a glorious life of espionage, wealth, world travels, and a dream brownstone in Manhattan. The catch? New identities in an arranged marriage as Mr. and Mrs. John and Jane Smith. Now hitched, John and Jane navigate a high-risk mission every week while also facing a new relationship milestone. Their complex cover story becomes even more complicated when they catch real feelings for each other. What’s riskier: espionage or marriage?

HBO

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO & Max) - Feb. 4

Larry David's Emmy-winning comedy returns for it's 12th and final season February.

Bravo

Below Deck (Bravo) - Feb. 5

Captain Kerry Titheradge crosses over from Below Deck Adventure to helm M/Y St. David. Additionally, Chief Stew Fraser Olender and lead deckhand Ben Willoughby return for the new season. New crew members include Chef Anthony Iracane, Bosun Jared Woodin, deckhands Sunny Marquis and Kyle Stillie and stews Cat Baugh, Xandi Olivier and Barbie Pascual

Disney/ABC

The Conners (ABC) - Feb. 7

Season five of the comedy debuts Feb. 7.

ABC/Matt Sayles

Abbott Elementary (ABC) - Feb. 7

Season three of the Emmy-winning comedy debuts Feb. 7.

Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation (MTV) - Feb. 8

Following last season’s shocking return of OG fan favorite Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, the infamous exes will finally reunite when Ronnie Ortiz-Magro joins the “Shore” family trip in Nashville. But the legendary family vacation doesn’t stop there, with the Mayor of Atlantic City honoring the gang, “MVP” trying to find zen in Tucson, and the group returning to where it all started, Seaside Heights. This season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation will bring shocking revelations, explosive confrontations, and reunions years in the making.

Michael Courtney/CBS

Tracker (CBS) - Feb 11

Tracker stars Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw, a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country as a reward seeker, using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family. The series is based on the bestselling novel The Never Game by Jeffery Deaver.

Michael Yarish/CBS

Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS) - Feb. 12

Fifth season debuts Feb. 12.

Karen Neal/CBS

NCIS: Hawaii (CBS) - Feb. 12

Season three debuts Feb. 12.

Monty Brinton/CBS

The Neighborhood (CBS) - Feb. 12

Season six premieres Feb. 12.

CBS

NCIS (CBS) - Feb. 12

NCIS' 21st season premieres Feb. 12.

Bennett Raglin/CBS

All FBI Series (CBS) - Feb. 13

FBI, FBI True, FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted all return Feb. 13

SYFY/NBCUniversal

Resident Alien (SYFY) - Feb. 14

Based on the Dark Horse comics, SYFY’s “Resident Alien” follows a crash-landed alien named Harry (Alan Tudyk) whose secret mission is to kill all humans. In season three, Harry is vowing to work with General McCallister (Linda Hamilton) to rid the Earth of the Grey aliens – a task made more difficult when he discovers that the Grey Hybrid Joseph (Enver Gjokaj) has taken a job in town as the new Deputy.  Joseph isn’t Harry’s only obstacle – Harry struggles to balance business and his personal life when he falls in love for the first time.

Michael Courtney/CBS

So Help Me Todd (CBS) - Feb. 15

Season two returns Feb. 15.

Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

Ghosts (CBS) - Feb. 15

Season three premieres Feb. 15.

Robert Voets/Warner Bros./CBS

Young Sheldon (CBS) - Feb. 15

Season seven debuts Feb. 15.

Scott McDermott/Hulu/Disney

Life & Beth (Hulu) - Feb. 16

As Beth (Amy Schumer) and John’s (Michael Cera) relationship grows more serious, Beth begins to examine the possibilities of marriage and having a family as she and John seek answers for their communication problems. Is Beth’s traumatic history with men, and people she trusted from her youth destined to repeat itself? And what is triggering her fears? Beth does her best to keep her relationships alive while struggling to support friends and family who are all facing their own problems while entering their fourth decade.

CBS

S.W.A.T. (CBS) - Feb. 16

Season seven returns Feb. 16.

Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Fire Country (CBS) - Feb. 16

The second season debuts Feb. 16.

CBS

Blue Bloods (CBS) - Feb. 16

Season 14 premieres Feb. 16.

