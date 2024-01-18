Ariana Madix Shares the Sweetest Update on Boyfriend Daniel Wai Ahead of Broadway Debut

There's no PUMP-ing the brakes on Ariana Madix and Daniel Wai's love.
In fact, the Vanderpump Rules star revealed her boyfriend of nearly a year has been right there by her side as she prepares to make her Broadway debut later this month.
"He's definitely been very supportive during my Chicago rehearsals," the Bravo star exclusively told E! News at VPR's season 11 premiere party on Jan. 17. "Just making sure that I have dinner ready afterwards, making sure that I'm foam rolling and doing all the things I need to do to stay healthy."
The day after Ariana makes her debut as Roxy Hart on Jan. 29, Vanderpump Rules' new season will premiere. And, yes, fans can expect to see Daniel on the show—even if he wasn't totally thrilled about it.
"He filmed a couple of times at my behest," the 38-year-old shared. "I'm really glad that he was a good sport about it. So, you get to see him a little bit, but he lives in New York, so he's not around a whole lot."
But have the reality star and fitness coach talked about moving in together after months of dating long-distance?
"I'm a big proponent of L.A. and the beautiful weather," Ariana admitted. "I think right now it's really easy to make the argument because it's freezing, but he's from New York."
As for how the former SURver tackled filming the new season in the wake of her ex Tom Sandoval's shocking affair with former costar Rachel "Raquel" Leviss, Ariana did feel pressure when it came to picking up the pieces of her life in front of the camera.
"Ultimately, it's just my job to be me and be real and authentic in how I'm feeling," she shared, "whether that's gonna be looking nice or not my best moment. That's what I really just tried to do is no matter what, no matter how hard it is, just be really honest with how I'm feeling."
While fans will have to wait to see if Ariana and Tom have any interactions after their breakup last year, the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman did recently share kind words about her new man.
"He seems like a nice guy," he told E! in November. "I don't really know him or them together, but from what I've seen, they seem happy. I wish them the best."
