Ariana Madix Shares the Sweetest Update on Boyfriend Daniel Wai Ahead of Broadway Debut

By Brett Malec Jan 18, 2024 9:42 PMTags
Watch: Ariana Madix Dishes on Making Her Broadway Debut in 'Chicago'

There's no PUMP-ing the brakes on Ariana Madix and Daniel Wai's love.

In fact, the Vanderpump Rules star revealed her boyfriend of nearly a year has been right there by her side as she prepares to make her Broadway debut later this month.

"He's definitely been very supportive during my Chicago rehearsals," the Bravo star exclusively told E! News at VPR's season 11 premiere party on Jan. 17. "Just making sure that I have dinner ready afterwards, making sure that I'm foam rolling and doing all the things I need to do to stay healthy."

The day after Ariana makes her debut as Roxy Hart on Jan. 29, Vanderpump Rules' new season will premiere. And, yes, fans can expect to see Daniel on the show—even if he wasn't totally thrilled about it.

"He filmed a couple of times at my behest," the 38-year-old shared. "I'm really glad that he was a good sport about it. So, you get to see him a little bit, but he lives in New York, so he's not around a whole lot."

photos
Vanderpump Rules Season 11 Premiere Party

But have the reality star and fitness coach talked about moving in together after months of dating long-distance?

"I'm a big proponent of L.A. and the beautiful weather," Ariana admitted. "I think right now it's really easy to make the argument because it's freezing, but he's from New York."

Presley Ann/Getty Images for SoFi

As for how the former SURver tackled filming the new season in the wake of her ex Tom Sandoval's shocking affair with former costar Rachel "Raquel" Leviss, Ariana did feel pressure when it came to picking up the pieces of her life in front of the camera.

"Ultimately, it's just my job to be me and be real and authentic in how I'm feeling," she shared, "whether that's gonna be looking nice or not my best moment. That's what I really just tried to do is no matter what, no matter how hard it is, just be really honest with how I'm feeling."

While fans will have to wait to see if Ariana and Tom have any interactions after their breakup last year, the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman did recently share kind words about her new man.

"He seems like a nice guy," he told E! in November. "I don't really know him or them together, but from what I've seen, they seem happy. I wish them the best."

Hear more exclusive interviews with the cast of VPR on E! News tonight, Jan. 18, at 11 p.m. Vanderpump Rules returns Jan. 30 on Bravo.

And keep reading to relive Ariana and Daniel's cutest pics.

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for CELSIUS
Dating Debut

Ariana and Daniel make their first public appearance as a couple at a Coachella 2023 party in April 2023 where they were spotted making out after her breakup from Tom Sandoval.

Instagram/@thestrongwai
Coachella Cuties

The reality star cozies up to her man during Frank Ocean's Coachella concert.

Instagram
Reunited

Ariana meets up with the NYC-based fitness coach and some friends.

Instagram
The Look of Love

Ariana flashes a giant smile during a night out in the Big Apple.

Instagram/@thestrongwai
Big Apple Babes

The lovebirds enjoy a date in NYC's Central Park in May 2023.

Instagram
Date Night

Ariana and Daniel get all dolled up for a night on the town in NYC.

Instagram
Fun With Friends

The duo parties with pals in the Big Apple after Ariana attended NBCU's 2023 Upfronts on May 15.

Instagram
Having a Ball

Following Vanderpump Rules' shocking season 10 reunion, Ariana proved she and Daniel are still going strong by jetting off to NYC for the The Governors Ball Music Festival in June 2023.

Instagram
Summer Lovin'

The lovebirds had a blast and shared videos while watching performances by Lil Nas X, Kendrick Lamar, Sofi Tukker and more.

Instagram/@arianamadix
Fourth of July With Friends

Ariana and Daniel celebrated Independence Day 2023 partying with pal at Santa Monica hot-spot Elephante.

Instagram/@arianamadix
Rainy Day Rendezvous

Ariana and Daniel reunited in Chicago in August where they posed together in the rain in front of the city's famous Cloud Gate statue—nicknamed The Bean due to its shape—in Millennium Park. "beans beans the musical fruit," the Bravo star cheekily captioned the sweet Instagram pic.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

