Ariana Madix Shares the Sweetest Update on Boyfriend Daniel Wai Ahead of Broadway Debut

Watch : Ariana Madix Dishes on Making Her Broadway Debut in 'Chicago'

There's no PUMP-ing the brakes on Ariana Madix and Daniel Wai's love.

In fact, the Vanderpump Rules star revealed her boyfriend of nearly a year has been right there by her side as she prepares to make her Broadway debut later this month.

"He's definitely been very supportive during my Chicago rehearsals," the Bravo star exclusively told E! News at VPR's season 11 premiere party on Jan. 17. "Just making sure that I have dinner ready afterwards, making sure that I'm foam rolling and doing all the things I need to do to stay healthy."

The day after Ariana makes her debut as Roxy Hart on Jan. 29, Vanderpump Rules' new season will premiere. And, yes, fans can expect to see Daniel on the show—even if he wasn't totally thrilled about it.

"He filmed a couple of times at my behest," the 38-year-old shared. "I'm really glad that he was a good sport about it. So, you get to see him a little bit, but he lives in New York, so he's not around a whole lot."