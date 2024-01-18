3 People Arrested in Connection With Murders of Pregnant Teen Savanah Soto and Her Boyfriend

Watch : Alex Murdaugh & More: 2023's JAW-DROPPING True Crime Docs

Savanah Soto's heartbreaking case has experienced a big development.

Three individuals have now been arrested in connection with the murders of the pregnant 18-year-old and her boyfriend Matthew Guerra, 22, who were found dead in a car on Dec. 26 with gunshot wounds.

More than a week after 19-year-old Christopher Preciado and his father Ramon Preciado, 53, were taken into custody in connection with the murders, Myrta Romanos, Christopher's stepmother, has been arrested. San Antonio police have charged Myrta, 47, who was arrested Jan. 17, with tampering with evidence, abuse of a corpse and altering, destroying or concealing evidence of a human corpse while announcing her arrest, according to ABC News.

In the early hours of Jan. 4, Christopher and Ramon were arrested by San Antonio police. NBC News reported at the time that Christopher was charged at the time with capital murder while his father was charged with abuse of a corpse for allegedly helping to move the bodies. As of Jan. 18, per ABC News, both father and son have been charged with of a corpse and altering, destroying or concealing evidence of a human corpse.

E! News has reached out to Christopher's attorney for comment but has not heard back. A lawyer listed for Ramon told E! News he no longer represents him and his current legal representation remains unclear. E! has also attempted to reach legal representation for Myrta but has been unable to locate an attorney at this time.