You'll Cringe After Hearing the Congratulatory Text Rob Lowe Accidentally Sent Bradley Cooper

Rob Lowe has some regrets a less-than-marvelous text mishap.

The 9-1-1: Lone Star actor wrote a heartfelt message congratulating Robert Downey Jr. on his Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor—only to accidentally send it to Bradley Cooper.

"So Downey does this amazing acceptance speech at the Golden Globes," Lowe explained on the Jan. 17 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live. "And I'm so excited for him. So I text him. 'So glad you won. That is the most beautiful acceptance speech I've heard in a long time. Boy, do you deserve it.' I hit it. And I realized, oh s--t, I just sent that to Bradley Cooper. Who did not win."

The Maestro star, after all, had been up for both Best Actor in a Drama and Best Director for the Leonard Bernstein biopic at the Jan. 7 award show.

And while Lowe tried to salvage the situation, he's not quite convinced he pulled it off. "So then I was like, 'Oh, I gotta make it better,'" the Parks and Recreation alum explained. "And I said, 'No, no, I meant that for Robert Downey Jr.' But now that's even worse! I'm making the guy feel worse! This is terrible!"