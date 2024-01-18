You'll Cringe After Hearing the Congratulatory Text Rob Lowe Accidentally Sent Bradley Cooper

Rob Lowe revealed he accidentally sent Bradley Cooper a congratulatory text meant for Robert Downey Jr. after the 2024 Golden Globes.

Rob Lowe has some regrets a less-than-marvelous text mishap.

The 9-1-1: Lone Star actor wrote a heartfelt message congratulating Robert Downey Jr. on his Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor—only to accidentally send it to Bradley Cooper.

"So Downey does this amazing acceptance speech at the Golden Globes," Lowe explained on the Jan. 17 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live. "And I'm so excited for him. So I text him. 'So glad you won. That is the most beautiful acceptance speech I've heard in a long time. Boy, do you deserve it.' I hit it. And I realized, oh s--t, I just sent that to Bradley Cooper. Who did not win."

The Maestro star, after all, had been up for both Best Actor in a Drama and Best Director for the Leonard Bernstein biopic at the Jan. 7 award show.

And while Lowe tried to salvage the situation, he's not quite convinced he pulled it off. "So then I was like, 'Oh, I gotta make it better,'" the Parks and Recreation alum explained. "And I said, 'No, no, I meant that for Robert Downey Jr.' But now that's even worse! I'm making the guy feel worse! This is terrible!"

Luckily the A Star is Born actor took it all in stride—even after Lowe accidentally sent him another message meant for Downey. According to Lowe, he wrote back, "'No, no, no, it's okay. I like living vicariously through these mistakes.'"

However, Lowe's mixup wasn't the only one of the night as there were two Roberts up for the Best Supporting Actor award, Downey and Robert De Niro, making the Killers of the Flower Moon star believe, just for a second, that he might be taking home the award. 

Ultimately, during his speech, Downey, poked fun at his lengthy career, joking that the award for Oppenheimer was really for "most improved player."

As for who else took home the prizes at the 2024 Golden Globes? Keep reading for the full list.

Best Picture Drama

Anatomy of a Fall
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
WINNER: Oppenheimer
Past Lives
The Zone of Interest

Best Picture - Musical/Comedy

Air
American Fiction
Barbie
The Holdovers
May December
WINNER: Poor Things

Best Female Actor - Motion Picture - Drama

Annette Bening, Nyad
Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Greta Lee, Past Lives
WINNER: Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Best Male Actor - Motion Picture - Drama

Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers
Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
WINNER: Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Female Actor - Motion Picture - Musical/Comedy

Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves
WINNER: Emma Stone, Poor Things
Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Natalie Portman, May December

Best Male Actor - Motion Picture - Musical/Comedy

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid
Matt Damon, Air
Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario
WINNER: Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Timothée Chalamet, Wonka

Best Supporting Female Actor - Motion Picture

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
WINNER: Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Julianne Moore, May December
Rosamund, Pike, Saltburn

Best Supporting Male Actor - Motion Picture

Charles Melton, May December
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
WINNER: Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Willem Dafoe, Poor Things

Best Drama Series

1923
The Crown
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
The Morning Show
WINNER: Succession

Best Comedy/Musical TV Series

Abbott Elementary
Barry
WINNER: The Bear
Jury Duty
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture

All the Light We Cannot See
WINNER: Beef
Daisy Jones & The Six
Fargo
Fellow Travelers
Lessons in Chemistry 

Best Television Female Actor - Drama Series

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Emma Stone, The Curse
Helen Mirren, 1923
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
WINNER: Sarah Snook, Succession

Best Television Male Actor – Drama Series

Brian Cox, Succession
Dominic West, The Crown
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Jeremy Strong, Succession
WINNER: Kieran Culkin, Succession
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us


Best Television Female Actor - Musical/Comedy Series

WINNER: Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Elle Fanning, The Great
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Best Television Male Actor - Musical/Comedy Series

Bill Hader, Barry
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Best Female Actor - Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture

WINNER: Ali Wong, Beef
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Elizabeth Olsen, Love & Death
Juno Temple, Fargo
Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & The Six

Best Male Actor - Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture

David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & The Six
WINNER: Steven Yeun, Beef 
Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers

Best Supporting Female Actor - Television

Abby Elliott, The Bear
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
WINNER: Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Best Supporting Male Actor - Television

Alan Ruck, Succession
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
WINNER: Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
James Marsden, Jury Duty


