You'll Cringe After Hearing the Congratulatory Text Rob Lowe Accidentally Sent Bradley Cooper

Rob Lowe has some regrets a less-than-marvelous text mishap.
The 9-1-1: Lone Star actor wrote a heartfelt message congratulating Robert Downey Jr. on his Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor—only to accidentally send it to Bradley Cooper.
"So Downey does this amazing acceptance speech at the Golden Globes," Lowe explained on the Jan. 17 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live. "And I'm so excited for him. So I text him. 'So glad you won. That is the most beautiful acceptance speech I've heard in a long time. Boy, do you deserve it.' I hit it. And I realized, oh s--t, I just sent that to Bradley Cooper. Who did not win."
The Maestro star, after all, had been up for both Best Actor in a Drama and Best Director for the Leonard Bernstein biopic at the Jan. 7 award show.
And while Lowe tried to salvage the situation, he's not quite convinced he pulled it off. "So then I was like, 'Oh, I gotta make it better,'" the Parks and Recreation alum explained. "And I said, 'No, no, I meant that for Robert Downey Jr.' But now that's even worse! I'm making the guy feel worse! This is terrible!"
Luckily the A Star is Born actor took it all in stride—even after Lowe accidentally sent him another message meant for Downey. According to Lowe, he wrote back, "'No, no, no, it's okay. I like living vicariously through these mistakes.'"
However, Lowe's mixup wasn't the only one of the night as there were two Roberts up for the Best Supporting Actor award, Downey and Robert De Niro, making the Killers of the Flower Moon star believe, just for a second, that he might be taking home the award.
Ultimately, during his speech, Downey, poked fun at his lengthy career, joking that the award for Oppenheimer was really for "most improved player."
As for who else took home the prizes at the 2024 Golden Globes? Keep reading for the full list.