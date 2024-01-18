Thoughtful & Chic Valentine's Day Gifts (That She'll Actually Use)

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Valentine's Day isn't the easiest holiday to shop for. Do you get something personal or something practical? Do you go flirty or comfy? Or do you just buy something heart-shaped? If you're at a loss, have no fear. I've scoured the Internet to bring you a roundup of the most thoughtful and chic Valentine's Day gifts (that she'll actually use). These are the gifts that she'll constantly be coming back to (and thinking about you).
From a soft pair of UGG slippers that will wrap her feet in warmth to a revitalizing facial toner mist, she'll never know how she did without these items. And whether she's a foodie, a beauty lover, or just needs a self-care moment, there's something for everyone. When she unwraps these gifts, she'll thank you (and really mean it).
So keep on scrolling for the best Valentine's Day gifts for the woman in your life who doesn't need another piece of jewelry, she needs something she can really use.
Hyaluronic Acid & Squalane Facial Toner Mist
Just shake well, mist your face, and this toner will keep your skin toned and hydrated all day. I spray this on my face several times a day when I need a refresh and the alcohol-free formula feels lightweight and amazing every single spritz.
Nodpod Gentle Pressure Sleep Mask
This sleep mask is described by the brand as "a hug for your head." It's kind of like a sleep mask combined with a weighted blanket to bring you a relaxing sleep. The mask is comfortable to wear (no matter how you rest) and the microbead pods contour to your eyes for soothing results.
LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask
Does your loved one want softer, smoother lips? If so, you need to get this trendy lip mask, stat. It's packed with berry fruit complex, murumuru seed and shea butter, and more -- just use the applicator to apply at night and wake up with kissable lips.
Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera
Create fun memories with the Fujifilm Instax camera. It's battery-operated and produces immediate photos that you can hang anywhere. It also comes with 23,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews leaving one fan to rave, "I'm obsessed , it's so convenient!"
COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
You may have heard a thing or two about snail mucin. It's that viral product that promises lightweight and long-lasting hydration, and it works. If your loved one is into skincare, this is a must-have.
Incense Multipack
Buying a gift for someone who likes to light incense or just wants to create a calm vibe in their space? Then you need to get these droplets. They arrive in beautiful packaging, feature lovely, mood-boosting scents, and come with a sea glass holder to light them on. The incense is easy to light, easy to clean, and easy to love.
UGG Women's Coquette Slipper
Who could resist a comfy pair of UGG slippers? They're lined with sheepskin so they're warm, but won't make your feet too sweaty, and feature a thick sole that makes it easy to wear them outside.
Bedsure Satin Pillowcase for Hair and Skin
A satin pillowcase is essential for EVERYONE. They're silky smooth, soft, and can prevent split ends and hair breakage. Plus, they come in 35 different colors.
KANDOONA Shower Steamers
Make any shower a spa-like retreat with these aromatic steamers. Just place one at the bottom of your shower and your mood will be uplifted with invigorating scents like lemongrass, vanilla, rose, eucalyptus, and more.
DASH Safe Slice
Backed by 14,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews, this vegetable slicer features over 30 cutting options. It can easily fold into drawers, it's dishwasher-safe, and easy to use, whether it's a potato, onion, or zucchini.
PhoneSoap 3 UV Cell Phone Sanitizer & Dual Universal Cell Phone Charger Box
We take our phones everywhere, and some of those places may not be the most hygienic. Make sure your loved one always holds a clean phone by giving them this sanitizer. It uses UV light to disinfect and can even charge your device at the same time.
Jane Austen: The Complete Works 7-Book Boxed Set
Any Austen-heads out there? Indulge your Jane Austen fan with this seven book boxed set. It features the hits like Pride and Prejudice and Sense and Sensibility, to lesser known works like Love and Friendship and Northhanger Abbey (both bops TBH).
OCOOPA Hand Warmers Rechargeable, 1 Pack
If your loved one's hands are always cold (like mine), this rechargeable hand warmer will be greatly appreciated. It features three heat settings (on both sides) and is compact enough to fit in your pocket.
Alleyoop Multi-Tasker 4-in-1 Makeup Brush
It's hard to resist the Alleyoop 4-in-1 makeup brush. That's because it comes with a concealer sponge (that can also be changed), an eyeshadow brush, brow/liner brush, and a blush brush in one convenient package. Perfect for home, travel, or just leaving in your bag.
RICRIS Premium Makeup Brush Cleaner
Every beauty lover needs a makeup brush cleaner like this one. It can clean and dry in less than a minute, and comes with eight collars for holding brushes in place.
Just Spices Discovery Set
The foodie in your life will thank you when they receive this spice discovery set. It includes eight seasoning blends, like avocado topping, stir fry, and more. They add a kick to whatever you're cooking and can turn your Valentine's Day dinner into something special.
