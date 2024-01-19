Southern Charm's Olivia Flowers Shares Heartbreaking Update One Year After Brother Conner's Death

Olivia Flowers' family is still struggling to cope with the loss of her brother Conner.
Nearly one year after the Southern Charm star's sibling unexpectedly passed away at 32, Olivia opened up about her and her parents' grief journey.
"They're not that good," the reality star admitted through tears during the Bravo series' Jan. 18 season nine reunion episode. "My parents are just tying to get through, figure out their new reality."
Olivia praised her costars for rallying around her after the tragic loss while filming season nine.
"I was very fortunate," she added. "Everyone stepped up and we really appreciate that."
And even though she and ex Austen Kroll were not in a good place at the time of Conner's death, Olivia gave him credit for being a shoulder to cry on.
"Considering where we had been up until that point," the 31-year-old noted, "it was nice to know that even for a moment that we could put it all aside."
Austen agreed. "I tried to just get out of my own head," he said, "and be there for her in any way she'd let me."
One person who wasn't able to be there for Olivia? Taylor Ann Green, whom she'd previously had a major falling out with after Taylor lied about kissing Austen.
Sadly, Taylor experienced her own family tragedy that same year after her older brother Worth also passed away in June days after his 36th birthday. But despite their estrangement, Olivia did express her condolences to her former BFF.
"My heart breaks for you every single day for what you and your family are going through, honestly," Olivia explained to Taylor at the reunion. "I'm more sad that I couldn't be there for you in the way that, it's kind of crazy, I can because I know what you're feeling. That has been sad to me but I don't ever wish bad on you. I hated this for you."
Conner died Jan. 30, 2023 from an accidental overdose of fentanyl, years after being prescribed opioids to treat chronic pain stemming from his longtime battle with Lyme disease.
Last month, Olivia opened up about celebrating her first Christmas without her brother.
"Holidays are definitely difficult," she told E! News. "We just had Thanksgiving, which was a very different experience. There was only four of us and now just three. But we're a very tight-knit, close family so we're pulling through and holding tight. So, we'll get through it."
