Southern Charm's Olivia Flowers Shares Heartbreaking Update One Year After Brother Conner's Death

Watch : Southern Charm’s Olivia Flowers Reveals Brother’s Cause of Death

Olivia Flowers' family is still struggling to cope with the loss of her brother Conner.

Nearly one year after the Southern Charm star's sibling unexpectedly passed away at 32, Olivia opened up about her and her parents' grief journey.

"They're not that good," the reality star admitted through tears during the Bravo series' Jan. 18 season nine reunion episode. "My parents are just tying to get through, figure out their new reality."

Olivia praised her costars for rallying around her after the tragic loss while filming season nine.

"I was very fortunate," she added. "Everyone stepped up and we really appreciate that."

And even though she and ex Austen Kroll were not in a good place at the time of Conner's death, Olivia gave him credit for being a shoulder to cry on.

"Considering where we had been up until that point," the 31-year-old noted, "it was nice to know that even for a moment that we could put it all aside."

Austen agreed. "I tried to just get out of my own head," he said, "and be there for her in any way she'd let me."