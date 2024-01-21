Inside Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's Very Public Yet Private Romance

If you want to view paradise, simply check out the way Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet look at each other when they're surrounded by people.
The actor and the cosmetics mogul have become adept at creating a world of their own no matter where they are, be it at nationally televised events like the U.S. Open and the Golden Globes or in the middle of Beyoncé's Renaissance birthday show in Los Angeles, the site of their first public appearance together in September.
So, yeah, this is a thing.
With celebrity romances often indecipherable in their early stages, it was unclear at first just how serious Jenner and Chalamet were, or whether they were even more than friends. But now it has been more than nine months since they were originally linked in a romantic fashion (and in regular fashion, as Jenner wore Gaulthier by Chalamet favorite Haider Ackermann to the 2023 Met Gala), and they've graduated to the fans-frantically-lip-reading-for-clues stage of their relationship.
But that world of pure imagination was only possible because the pair are full-on dating in public, not bothering with any comments or Instagram posts and just letting their PDA-packed outings do the talking.
Though she's been on reality TV in one form or another since middle school, Jenner has been known to take the occasional break from big reveals— such as when she waited until after daughter Stormi Webster (with ex Travis Scott) was born in 2018 to share scenes from her pregnancy journey.
But while Jenner—also mom to son Aire Webster, 23 months—has yet to call Chalamet by the name of boyfriend (out loud while talking into a recording device, that is), she has acknowledged his presence in this world and on Arrakis.
Asked last fall if she'd seen Dune, Chalamet's blockbuster 2021 sci-fi epic, she told the Wall Street Journal, "I do love that movie."
She reportedly smiled.
And that was before the 26-year-old attended a Wonka party in London and sat right next to Chalamet during the film's L.A. premiere, to which she also brought mom Kris Jenner. The Kardashians matriarch had subtly shipped her youngest daughter's romance with the 28-year-old movie star by reposting one of the teasers for his Saturday Night Live hosting gig on Instagram Stories in November.
Most recently the pair treated Golden Globe viewers to their coziest-looking date night yet, Jenner wearing a vintage Hanae Mori gown that seamlessly coordinated with acting nominee Chalamet's black Celine suit. In fact, there were moments where you couldn't be sure where his couture ended and hers began.
So while they've yet to speak on the subject, pictures can be worth a thousand words. So read on and see Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's whole romance in photos: