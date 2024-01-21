Inside Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's Very Public Yet Private Romance

Watch : Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Pack on the PDA at the Golden Globes!

If you want to view paradise, simply check out the way Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet look at each other when they're surrounded by people.

The actor and the cosmetics mogul have become adept at creating a world of their own no matter where they are, be it at nationally televised events like the U.S. Open and the Golden Globes or in the middle of Beyoncé's Renaissance birthday show in Los Angeles, the site of their first public appearance together in September.

So, yeah, this is a thing.

With celebrity romances often indecipherable in their early stages, it was unclear at first just how serious Jenner and Chalamet were, or whether they were even more than friends. But now it has been more than nine months since they were originally linked in a romantic fashion (and in regular fashion, as Jenner wore Gaulthier by Chalamet favorite Haider Ackermann to the 2023 Met Gala), and they've graduated to the fans-frantically-lip-reading-for-clues stage of their relationship.