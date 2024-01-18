Brittany Mahomes Trolls Patrick Mahomes For Wearing Crocs to Chiefs Photo Shoot

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes wore Crocs in a recent photoshoot and his wife Brittany Mahomes made it clear she wasn’t behind the footwear choice.

By Olivia Evans Jan 18, 2024 6:08 PMTags
CelebritiesPatrick MahomesBrittany Mahomes
Watch: Brittany Mahomes Claps Back at “Rude” Comments

Don't blame Brittany Mahomes for Patrick Mahomes' fashion choices. 

After the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback showed up in Crocs for a recent captains photoshoot, Brittany was quick to call out her husband. 

"I definitely put shoes in there," Brittany commented on the Chiefs Jan. 17 Instagram post, along with a laughing and facepalm emoji. "Come on." 

She wasn't the only one calling out the footwear choice, with the team itself captioning the video, "Surely QB1 didn't wear crocs to the playoffs captains shoot…" 

And while the 28-year-old claimed he "didn't know" what shoes he had, he later switched into a pair of plain black loafers—proving the Crocs were a fashion choice of his own all along.  

Though the couple—who share children Sterling Skye, 2, and Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 13 months—have scored in fans' eyes, there's even more attention on them now that Patrick's teammate Travis Kelce is dating Taylor Swift.  

photos
Taylor Swift's NYC Night Out With Selena Gomez, Brittany Mahomes & More

Ever since, Brittany has found herself becoming an official member of the "Karma" singer's squad. 

In fact, just a week after the 12-time Grammy winner attended her first Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium, Brittany was spotted grabbing dinner at Emilio's Ballato in New York City with the superstar and her pals Sophie Turner, Blake Lively and longtime backup singer Melanie Nyema

Instagram / Brittany Mahomes

Trending Stories

1

Gisele Bündchen Details "Pushback" From Kids Following Tom Brady Split

2

Lizzie McGuire Writer Reveals Dramatic Plot of Canceled Reboot

3

Influencer Mila De Jesus Dead at 35

And between these girls' nights out, secret handshakes, and rooting for their partners', Brittany has clearly become fast friends with Taylor—and so has Patrick. 

"It's been cool to interact with her because she's top tier of her profession—and how she drives and she becomes that, it's really cool to hear about and to see," he said on a Dec. 25 preview for CBS Mornings. "She's just part of Chiefs Kingdom now and she's part of the team."

And while all eyes may be on Taylor and Travis at the moment, Brittany and Patrick have a great love story themselves. Read on and see for yourself…

Instagram

High School Sweethearts

Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes' relationship began in 2012 when they were students at Whitehouse High School in Texas. In Sept. 2020, after eight years of dating, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback proposed to Brittany inside Arrowhead Stadium, of course. 

Instagram

A Growing Team

In Feb. 2021, the couple welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Sterling Skye Mahomes. A year later, Sterling was in attendance as her parents said "I do" at their wedding ceremony in Hawaii. By May 2022, they announced they were expecting a second child together

Instagram

Halloween Celebrations

"The Sun, the Moon & the beautiful Ster," Brittany wrote on Instagram in Oct. 2022 alongside the family's Halloween costumes.

Instagram

An Extra Special Holiday Season

Less than a month later, on Nov. 28, Brittany gave birth to a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III.

Instagram

Super Bowl Sterling

Sterling and Brittany cheered on Patrick as the Chiefs won the 2023 Super Bowl.

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld)

Met Gala Moments

On the first Monday in May, the pair posed together on the Met Gala red carpet.

Instagram

Mother's Day Outing

Brittany, a co-owner of the women’s soccer team the Kansas City Current, celebrated Mother's Day 2023 by watching the team play. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Red Carpet Ready

At the 2023 ESPYS, Patrick was awarded Best NFL Player and Best Athlete, Men's Sports, while the Kansas City Chiefs won Best Team.

Instagram / Brittany Mahomes

Thanksgiving Portrait

The family of four celebrated Thanksgiving 2023 with this sweet snap.

Instagram

Christmas Cuties

In early December, the duo donned matching reindeer onesies at a holiday party in Kansas City.

Trending Stories

1

Gisele Bündchen Details "Pushback" From Kids Following Tom Brady Split

2

Lizzie McGuire Writer Reveals Dramatic Plot of Canceled Reboot

3

Influencer Mila De Jesus Dead at 35

4

Brittany Mahomes Trolls Patrick Mahomes For Wearing Crocs to Photo Op

5

You've Been Pronouncing Travis Kelce's Name Wrong This Whole Time