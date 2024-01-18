Brittany Mahomes Trolls Patrick Mahomes For Wearing Crocs to Chiefs Photo Shoot

Watch : Brittany Mahomes Claps Back at “Rude” Comments

Don't blame Brittany Mahomes for Patrick Mahomes' fashion choices.

After the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback showed up in Crocs for a recent captains photoshoot, Brittany was quick to call out her husband.

"I definitely put shoes in there," Brittany commented on the Chiefs Jan. 17 Instagram post, along with a laughing and facepalm emoji. "Come on."

She wasn't the only one calling out the footwear choice, with the team itself captioning the video, "Surely QB1 didn't wear crocs to the playoffs captains shoot…"

And while the 28-year-old claimed he "didn't know" what shoes he had, he later switched into a pair of plain black loafers—proving the Crocs were a fashion choice of his own all along.

Though the couple—who share children Sterling Skye, 2, and Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 13 months—have scored in fans' eyes, there's even more attention on them now that Patrick's teammate Travis Kelce is dating Taylor Swift.