Brittany Mahomes Trolls Patrick Mahomes For Wearing Crocs to Chiefs Photo Shoot

Don't blame Brittany Mahomes for Patrick Mahomes' fashion choices.
After the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback showed up in Crocs for a recent captains photoshoot, Brittany was quick to call out her husband.
"I definitely put shoes in there," Brittany commented on the Chiefs Jan. 17 Instagram post, along with a laughing and facepalm emoji. "Come on."
She wasn't the only one calling out the footwear choice, with the team itself captioning the video, "Surely QB1 didn't wear crocs to the playoffs captains shoot…"
And while the 28-year-old claimed he "didn't know" what shoes he had, he later switched into a pair of plain black loafers—proving the Crocs were a fashion choice of his own all along.
Though the couple—who share children Sterling Skye, 2, and Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 13 months—have scored in fans' eyes, there's even more attention on them now that Patrick's teammate Travis Kelce is dating Taylor Swift.
Ever since, Brittany has found herself becoming an official member of the "Karma" singer's squad.
In fact, just a week after the 12-time Grammy winner attended her first Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium, Brittany was spotted grabbing dinner at Emilio's Ballato in New York City with the superstar and her pals Sophie Turner, Blake Lively and longtime backup singer Melanie Nyema.
And between these girls' nights out, secret handshakes, and rooting for their partners', Brittany has clearly become fast friends with Taylor—and so has Patrick.
"It's been cool to interact with her because she's top tier of her profession—and how she drives and she becomes that, it's really cool to hear about and to see," he said on a Dec. 25 preview for CBS Mornings. "She's just part of Chiefs Kingdom now and she's part of the team."
And while all eyes may be on Taylor and Travis at the moment, Brittany and Patrick have a great love story themselves. Read on and see for yourself…