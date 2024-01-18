Usher’s Promise for His 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Performance Will Have You Saying OMG

Watch : Usher Releases Star-Studded Super Bowl Halftime Show Trailer

Forget the DJ—Usher himself plans to have you fallin' in love.

Hot off the heels of his 100-show Las Vegas Residency run, the 45-year-old has another career milestone just around the corner: the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show. And as Feb. 11 draws closer, Usher is ensuring there's no limit to how many times fans will be screaming, "Yeah!"

"I've been doing this for 30 years," Usher told Vogue in an interview published Jan. 18. "I want people who have been a part of that journey to feel like it's a celebration for everybody, for all of us, from the beginning up until this point."

And despite performing on football's biggest stage, he wants the performance to feel personal. "I'm literally speaking to every woman," he said. "I want to make it feel like that."

He's got a desire to put the spotlight on one particular musical genre, too.

"This night was specifically curated in my mind to have R&B take the main stage," Usher explained. "Not just R&B music, but R&B performance, R&B connection, R&B spirit."