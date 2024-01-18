Usher’s Promise for His 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Performance Will Have You Saying OMG

Forget the DJ—Usher himself plans to have you fallin' in love.
Hot off the heels of his 100-show Las Vegas Residency run, the 45-year-old has another career milestone just around the corner: the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show. And as Feb. 11 draws closer, Usher is ensuring there's no limit to how many times fans will be screaming, "Yeah!"
"I've been doing this for 30 years," Usher told Vogue in an interview published Jan. 18. "I want people who have been a part of that journey to feel like it's a celebration for everybody, for all of us, from the beginning up until this point."
And despite performing on football's biggest stage, he wants the performance to feel personal. "I'm literally speaking to every woman," he said. "I want to make it feel like that."
He's got a desire to put the spotlight on one particular musical genre, too.
"This night was specifically curated in my mind to have R&B take the main stage," Usher explained. "Not just R&B music, but R&B performance, R&B connection, R&B spirit."
It will be an homage, he hopes, to the Black performers that paved the way for him, including Michael Jackson and Prince.
"I'm thinking about the fact that I've been able to walk through the front door as a result of their sacrifice and ability," he reflected. "It's made me feel joyous. It made me feel like I want to go out there, and I want the world to smile when they look at me. I want them to feel something, and feel my passion, my love, feel like I was the right person to sit in this position."
And while the Grammy winner is keeping most of the details under wraps—hinting only that the 13-minute performance will include skating, costume changes and some exciting guests—he guarantees it will be a total touchdown.
"People will tune in for a football game, but I hope when they look at that halftime performance, I'm hoping they walk away with something that's healing them," he said. "Something that makes them feel hopeful, and not just look at the past, but have hope for the future, and have hope for a different type of future than we're looking at right now in the present."
