Prince William Visits Kate Middleton in Hospital Amid Her Recovery From Surgery

Staying at a hospital can be a royal pain.
But Prince William is showing his support for Kate Middleton following her recent abdominal surgery. The Prince of Wales was photographed on Jan. 18 driving away from the London Clinic, where his wife is staying during her recovery, after a visit.
The sighting comes one day after Kensington Palace announced Kate's hospital admission.
"Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales was admitted to The London Clinic yesterday for planned abdominal surgery," the Palace said in a Jan. 17 statement. "The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for 10 to 14 days, before returning home to continue her recovery. Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."
The Palace stressed Kate's "desire to maintain as much normality" for her and William's children Prince George, 10; Princess Charlotte, 8; and Prince Louis, 5, as possible during this time.
And while the Palace noted it will "only provide updates on Her Royal Highness' progress when there is significant new information to share," a Palace source subsequently confirmed to NBC News that it's noncancerous.
William is also reportedly shifting his schedule as a Palace source tells NBC News he is postponing a number engagements as Kate recovers from surgery.
And the Princess of Wales isn't the only one in the royal family whose health is making headlines. The same day Kate's surgery was announced, Buckingham Palace shared that King Charles III "has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate."
"His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure," the Palace said in a statement. "The King's public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation."
As for the decision to publicly share the king's diagnosis, a Buckingham Palace source told NBC News His Majesty wanted to encourage men with similar symptoms to get checked by a doctor.
To stay on top of more royal news from this year, keep reading.
