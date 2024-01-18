Prince William Visits Kate Middleton in Hospital Amid Her Recovery From Surgery

Prince William was photographed leaving the hospital after a visit with his wife Kate Middleton, who recently had abdominal surgery.

Staying at a hospital can be a royal pain. 

But Prince William is showing his support for Kate Middleton following her recent abdominal surgery. The Prince of Wales was photographed on Jan. 18 driving away from the London Clinic, where his wife is staying during her recovery, after a visit.

The sighting comes one day after Kensington Palace announced Kate's hospital admission

"Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales was admitted to The London Clinic yesterday for planned abdominal surgery," the Palace said in a Jan. 17 statement. "The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for 10 to 14 days, before returning home to continue her recovery. Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."

The Palace stressed Kate's "desire to maintain as much normality" for her and William's children Prince George, 10; Princess Charlotte, 8; and Prince Louis, 5, as possible during this time.

And while the Palace noted it will "only provide updates on Her Royal Highness' progress when there is significant new information to share," a Palace source subsequently confirmed to NBC News that it's noncancerous.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

William is also reportedly shifting his schedule as a Palace source tells NBC News he is postponing a number engagements as Kate recovers from surgery.

And the Princess of Wales isn't the only one in the royal family whose health is making headlines. The same day Kate's surgery was announced, Buckingham Palace shared that King Charles III "has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate."

"His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure," the Palace said in a statement. "The King's public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation."

As for the decision to publicly share the king's diagnosis, a Buckingham Palace source told NBC News His Majesty wanted to encourage men with similar symptoms to get checked by a doctor.

To stay on top of more royal news from this year, keep reading.

KELD NAVNTOFT/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates the Throne

On Jan. 14, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark made history as she officially abdicated the throne, handing the crown over to her son, now known as King Frederik the 10th

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate Middleton Is Hospitalized

Kensington Palace announced on Jan. 17 that Kate Middleton underwent planned abdominal surgery and was set to remain in the hospital for 10 to 14 days.

"Based on the current medical advice," the Palace said, "she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."

Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images

Prince William Adjusting His Schedule

Amid Kate's recovery, Prince William postponed a number of engagements as he supported his family, including the couple's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

WPA Pool / Pool (Getty)

King Charles III Undergoing Treatment

Shortly after Kate's hospitalization was made public, Buckingham Palace shared that King Charles III "has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate."

"His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure," the statement added. "The King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation."

Arnold Jerocki/WireImage

Luxembourg Welcomes a New Baby

Princess Claire and Prince Felix of Luxembourg welcomed son Balthazar Felix Karl on Jan. 7, the first royal baby of the New Year!

