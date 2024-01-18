Prince William Visits Kate Middleton in Hospital Amid Her Recovery From Surgery

Watch : Kate Middleton Hospitalized Following Abdominal Surgery

Staying at a hospital can be a royal pain.

But Prince William is showing his support for Kate Middleton following her recent abdominal surgery. The Prince of Wales was photographed on Jan. 18 driving away from the London Clinic, where his wife is staying during her recovery, after a visit.

The sighting comes one day after Kensington Palace announced Kate's hospital admission.

"Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales was admitted to The London Clinic yesterday for planned abdominal surgery," the Palace said in a Jan. 17 statement. "The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for 10 to 14 days, before returning home to continue her recovery. Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."

The Palace stressed Kate's "desire to maintain as much normality" for her and William's children Prince George, 10; Princess Charlotte, 8; and Prince Louis, 5, as possible during this time.