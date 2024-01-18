Taraji P. Henson Slams Rumors of a Feud With Oprah Winfrey Over The Color Purple

Watch : Taraji P. Henson Gets EMOTIONAL Detailing Pay Inequality

Taraji P. Henson is telling these rumors to keep it movin'.

After speculation mounted on the internet about a feud between The Color Purple actress and Oprah Winfrey—who acted in the 1985 film and acted as a producer of the 2023 remake—Taraji is setting the record straight once and for all.

"I see what's going on, but there's nothing spin there," she told Today.com in an interview published Jan. 18. "You saw the woman doing the electric slide in the dust with us. She was right there in the field doing the electric slide. She held our hands the entire production. She showed up, she was there—there are producers that don't show up on set."

Rumors of a rift between the two women came after Taraji shared she almost backed out of The Color Purple due to pay disparity. However, as the Empire star noted, she found support in Oprah throughout the filming process, who "would step in and do whatever (she) could to make it right" on set.

"She called me personally," Taraji added. "Not my team, not my people—me. And asked me, ‘Taraji, if there's anything you need, you let me know.' And I said it with a shaking voice, I was like, ‘Well, yeah,' since she asked. And I told her and she fixed everything the next day."