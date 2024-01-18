Why Holland Taylor “Can’t Imagine” Working Onscreen With Girlfriend Sarah Paulson

Holland Taylor would rather keep it real with girlfriend Sarah Paulson.
While The Morning Show star might have met her partner of almost 10 years through Hollywood, she doesn't want to share an onscreen romance with the American Horror Story star anytime soon.
"I can't imagine," the Two and a Half Men alum told Variety at the Jan. 15 Emmys red carpet. "I don't like seeing couples doing things because I'm always aware of the coupledom."
Holland, 81 and Sarah, 49, have been pitched "one or two" stage projects before, and the The Practice star could see them starring in a play like The Chalk Garden, a 1955 murder mystery by Enid Bagnold, if they ever change their minds.
As Holland explained, the thriller—which involves a grandmother, her granddaughter and a governess—is "a rarefied kind of play."
And although the Legally Blonde star isn't currently interested in acting alongside Sarah, she does enjoy seeing her perform.
In fact, Holland even recently shared her anticipation for seeing Sarah in Appropriate at Second Stage Theater in New York.
"I'm proud and excited because she's been wanting to do a play for as long as I've known her, and it's just never been possible," the actress told E! News at the Second Stage Theater Gala on Nov. 6. "She's done wonderful project after another on film and on television, but I know this is what she's been wanting to do. So, I'm excited for her. I've read the play. It's fantastic. I hear her being drilled in her lines. It sounds so exciting. I can't wait to see it."
And, of course, Sarah also has nothing but positive things to say about her girlfriend's performances.
"She's the actress I respect and admire most in the world," the Ocean's 8 star told E! News of Holland. "I feel very, very honored to have her by my side."