Lizzie McGuire Writer Reveals Dramatic Plot of Canceled Reboot

Watch : Hilary Duff Still "Optimistic" About Lizzie McGuire Reboot

Getting the tea on the canceled Lizzie McGuire reboot? Now, this is what dreams are made of.

Three years after Hilary Duff confirmed the revival was no longer happening, writer Jonathan Hurwitz revealed what the show would have looked like.

While viewers in the early aughts last saw Lizzie in her teenage years, the new show would have focused on her life as an adult. And the first episode would have shown that things weren't exactly turning out as she had planned.

"Basically, it starts in New York," Jonathan said in a recent TikTok video. "Lizzie's been working and living there as an interior designer, and she's dating this very, very handsome chef. And she ends up finding that he's been cheating on her with her best friend."

After learning of the infidelity—with Jonathan later clarifying Lizzie's childhood BFF Miranda (Lalaine) was not the friend involved—Hilary's character decides to leave NYC.

"She, at the end of the pilot, goes home to California—to the home we all saw in the original show," Jonathan continued, "and she's in her childhood bedroom where little animated Lizzie has been waiting for her."