Emma Stone, Robert Downey Jr., and More React to 2024 Oscars Nominations

These stars already want you to know it's an honor just to be nominated.

After Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid announced the 2024 Academy Award nominations during a Jan. 23 ceremony, several of those recognized shared their heartfelt responses—including Robert Downey, Jr., who scored a Best Actor in a Supporting Role nomination for Oppenheimer.

"Waking up to all of these nominations for Christopher Nolan and his many talented collaborators is an absolute delight," the 58-year-old said in a statement. "It's been the honor of a lifetime to be part of the cinematic masterpiece that is Oppenheimer, and it's a privilege to be an Academy member nominated alongside such esteemed company."

Robert's Best Supporting Actor nod was just one of several nominations Oppenheimer scored—which also include Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Director and Best Cinematography. (Check out the full list of nominees here.)

Likewise, Emma Stone also celebrated her nod for Best Actress in Poor Things.