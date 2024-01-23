Emma Stone, Robert Downey Jr., and More React to 2024 Oscars Nominations

These stars already want you to know it's an honor just to be nominated.
After Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid announced the 2024 Academy Award nominations during a Jan. 23 ceremony, several of those recognized shared their heartfelt responses—including Robert Downey, Jr., who scored a Best Actor in a Supporting Role nomination for Oppenheimer.
"Waking up to all of these nominations for Christopher Nolan and his many talented collaborators is an absolute delight," the 58-year-old said in a statement. "It's been the honor of a lifetime to be part of the cinematic masterpiece that is Oppenheimer, and it's a privilege to be an Academy member nominated alongside such esteemed company."
Robert's Best Supporting Actor nod was just one of several nominations Oppenheimer scored—which also include Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Director and Best Cinematography. (Check out the full list of nominees here.)
Likewise, Emma Stone also celebrated her nod for Best Actress in Poor Things.
"11 nominations for Poor Things feels like a surreal dream," the actress, who previously won the award for La La Land in 2016, said in a statement. "I am beyond grateful to the Academy for including me as both an actress and producer among this group of exceptional nominees and for recognizing our film in so many categories."
In addition to congratulating the fellow nominees for the Yorgos Lanthimos film, she expressed her gratitude for the experience playing her unique character.
"I am forever thankful for the opportunity to play Bella and see the world through her eyes," she continued. "She has shown me that life is so much more than just sugar and violence. And to Lily [Gladstone], Carey [Mulligan], Sandra [Hüller], and Annette [Bening]. It's the biggest honor just to be in your company."
And although Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig were snubbed for Oscars nominations in the Best Actress and Best Director categories respectively, Barbie has dominated through award season—with the film itself earning a Best Picture nod.
In fact, at the Golden Globes Jan. 7, Barbie took home the brand-new award for Cinematic Box Office Achievement—beating out Taylor Swift's Eras Tour film and Oppenheimer—as well as Best Original Song for Billie Eilish's "What Was I Made For?"
Meanwhile, Cillian Murphy and Robert are continuing a streak—both also taking home Golden Globes for their Oppenheimer performances, while Christopher Nolan picked up his first Best Director award. The biopic also walked away with the Best Motion Picture, Drama Golden Globe.
But there is still a little over a month until the honorees find out who will take home the hardware at film's biggest night. The 96th Oscars ceremony, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will air March 10 at 7 p.m. EST on ABC.
In the meantime, keep reading to see the stars' heartfelt reactions to their nominations below.