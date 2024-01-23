Emma Stone, Robert Downey Jr., and More React to 2024 Oscars Nominations

These stars already want you to know it's an honor just to be nominated.

After Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid announced the 2024 Academy Award nominations during a Jan. 23 ceremony, several of those recognized shared their heartfelt responses—including Robert Downey, Jr., who scored a Best Actor in a Supporting Role nomination for Oppenheimer

"Waking up to all of these nominations for Christopher Nolan and his many talented collaborators is an absolute delight," the 58-year-old said in a statement. "It's been the honor of a lifetime to be part of the cinematic masterpiece that is Oppenheimer, and it's a privilege to be an Academy member nominated alongside such esteemed company."

Robert's Best Supporting Actor nod was just one of several nominations Oppenheimer scored—which also include Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Director and Best Cinematography. (Check out the full list of nominees here.)

Likewise, Emma Stone also celebrated her nod for Best Actress in Poor Things.  

"11 nominations for Poor Things feels like a surreal dream," the actress, who previously won the award for La La Land in 2016, said in a statement. "I am beyond grateful to the Academy for including me as both an actress and producer among this group of exceptional nominees and for recognizing our film in so many categories." 

In addition to congratulating the fellow nominees for the Yorgos Lanthimos film, she expressed her gratitude for the experience playing her unique character.

"I am forever thankful for the opportunity to play Bella and see the world through her eyes," she continued. "She has shown me that life is so much more than just sugar and violence. And to Lily [Gladstone], Carey [Mulligan], Sandra [Hüller], and Annette [Bening]. It's the biggest honor just to be in your company."

And although Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig were snubbed for Oscars nominations in the Best Actress and Best Director categories respectively, Barbie has dominated through award season—with the film itself earning a Best Picture nod. 

In fact, at the Golden Globes Jan. 7, Barbie took home the brand-new award for Cinematic Box Office Achievement—beating out Taylor Swift's Eras Tour film and Oppenheimer—as well as Best Original Song for Billie Eilish's "What Was I Made For?"

Universal Pictures

Meanwhile, Cillian Murphy and Robert are continuing a streak—both also taking home Golden Globes for their Oppenheimer performances, while Christopher Nolan picked up his first Best Director award. The biopic also walked away with the Best Motion Picture, Drama Golden Globe. 

But there is still a little over a month until the honorees find out who will take home the hardware at film's biggest night. The 96th Oscars ceremony, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will air March 10 at 7 p.m. EST on ABC. 

In the meantime, keep reading to see the stars' heartfelt reactions to their nominations below.

Emma Stone, Best Actress in a Leading Role 

“11 nominations for Poor Things feels like a surreal dream. I am beyond grateful to the Academy for including me as both an actress and producer among this group of exceptional nominees and for recognizing our film in so many categories. Congratulations to Mark [Ruffalo], Tony [McNamara], Robbie [Ryan], Holly [Waddington], Blackfish, Nadia [Stacey] & Mark [Coulier], Jerskin [Fendrix], Shona [Heath], James [Price], Szusza [sic] [Zsuzsa Mihalek], Andrew [Lowe], Ed [Guiney], and the captain of our ship, Yorgos Lanthimos on their nominations, as well as Searchlight Pictures and all of those in front of and behind the camera who brought this film to life. The team of artists who contributed to Poor Things gave it everything and I am forever thankful for the opportunity to play Bella and see the world through her eyes. She has shown me that life is so much more than just sugar and violence. And to Lily [Gladstone], Carey [Mulligan], Sandra [Hüller], and Annette [Bening]. It’s the biggest honor just to be in your company.” 

Robert Downey Jr., Best Actor in a Supporting Role

“Waking up to all of these nominations for Christopher Nolan and his many talented collaborators is an absolute delight. It’s been the honor of a lifetime to be part of the cinematic masterpiece that is Oppenheimer, and it's a privilege to be an Academy member nominated alongside such esteemed company.”

Jeffrey Wright, Best Actor in a Leading Role

"My thanks to the Academy for this recognition not only of my work, Cord [Jefferson]’s, Sterling [K. Brown]’s and Laura [Karpman]'s but the work of everyone who poured their talent into our film. We did this together. We loved making American Fiction. We thought it might be special. To be included among the other nominees this year is a beautiful acknowledgment of our efforts to make it so. And thank you to MRC, T-Street and Orion/Amazon/MGM for walking the walk with us, so that our film could be made, seen and touch others the way it touched us. 'Let them love all of you.'"

Emily Blunt, Best Actress in a Supporting Role

“I’m completely overcome and overjoyed! Weak legged and immensely grateful for this moment. It goes without saying that this staggering film has changed my life. Colossal congratulations to my OppenHomies who ALL blew the doors off the place in their fields—we are a family in this so to raise a glass alongside my friends is a euphoric feeling indeed.”

Annette Bening, Best Actress in a Leading Role

"I’m thrilled and over the moon with excitement to be nominated for an Academy Award alongside my partner in the film, NYAD, Jodie Foster. Onward!!!"

Celine Song, Best Original Screenplay 

“Thank you so much to the Academy for this tremendous recognition — it’s such an unbelievable honor. I am overwhelmed with emotion and gratitude. And for my first film—crazy. Some of the experience working on a debut film is secretly questioning if you belong, if people will support your vision. It has been equal parts scary and rewarding to make this film and release it into the world. It is with immense gratitude to those who championed my vision that I now get to be among these giants of screenwriting. Congratulations to my amazing producers–Christine [Vachon], David [Hinojosa] and Pamela [Koffler]–and A24 for nurturing this film and working tirelessly for it. And thank you to our incredible cast—Greta [Lee], Teo [Yoo] and John [Magaro], our film would not exist without you. There’s an Eastern concept in our film called In-Yun, which is the miraculous connection and love we have with each other just by being in the same place at the same time. It’s the result of thousands of lives we’ve shared before this one. Our entire filmmaking team felt this deeply while making Past Lives. Today’s news makes me feel like many of our filmmaking peers felt the same way. Thank you.”

