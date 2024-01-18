Mila De Jesus’ Son Pedro Pays Tribute After Influencer’s Death

Mila De Jesus' son is remembering his mom's life.
The Brazilian-born influencer died on Jan. 12 at the age of 35, leaving behind her husband George Kowszik and her four children, including 17-year-old son Pedro Marçal, who shared a tribute to his mother on social media the day after her passing.
"Rest easy mom," he wrote over a photo of him and Mila, now saved to his Instagram profile. "I love you so much. No one will ever love me as much as you have. Rest with god."
It was Mila's daughter, Anna Clara, who first shared the news of her mother's passing.
"We appreciate all the prayers and condolences," she wrote in Portuguese via translation on a Jan. 15 Instagram post on her mother's account. "Continue to pray for us Thank you."
A cause of death has not been shared at this time.
Mila—who was known for her documentation of her weight loss journey—and George had just been married only a few months prior in September.
In the days since his wife's death, the 61-year-old has shared multiple messages to social media.
"I am not really good with words and talking here," he wrote on Facebook Jan. 13. "I lost my beautiful wife and my best friend yesterday that I love so much."
Days later, he also shared a message of gratitude for the support he and his family have received from loved ones.
"Hello..Everyone of my wife's and I friend's and family," he wrote on Facebook Jan. 16. "Your beautiful kind, caring and loving beautiful words and incredible inspiring PRAYERS... Have instilled such PEACE..in my life of 60yrs on this earth I ever felt."
He continued, "My wife loved me and believe in me through God which impacted my life and hers together. I was short but often our lord has his own ways of his people. I will never ever forget what God has blessed me and my beautiful and her very wonderful children God has also blessed with me."