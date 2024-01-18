Mila De Jesus’ Son Pedro Pays Tribute After Influencer’s Death

Watch : Mila De Jesus’ Husband Breaks Silence After Influencer’s Death

Mila De Jesus' son is remembering his mom's life.

The Brazilian-born influencer died on Jan. 12 at the age of 35, leaving behind her husband George Kowszik and her four children, including 17-year-old son Pedro Marçal, who shared a tribute to his mother on social media the day after her passing.

"Rest easy mom," he wrote over a photo of him and Mila, now saved to his Instagram profile. "I love you so much. No one will ever love me as much as you have. Rest with god."

It was Mila's daughter, Anna Clara, who first shared the news of her mother's passing.

"We appreciate all the prayers and condolences," she wrote in Portuguese via translation on a Jan. 15 Instagram post on her mother's account. "Continue to pray for us Thank you."

A cause of death has not been shared at this time.

Mila—who was known for her documentation of her weight loss journey—and George had just been married only a few months prior in September.