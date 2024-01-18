Stick To Your 2024 Fitness Goals With Plus-Size Activewear From Spanx, Amazon, Adidas, and More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Say goodbye to the days of choosing between fashion and function with your workout gear. You can have both! If you love to exercise, you deserve an outfit you adore. If you loathe the gym, a cute fit could be the boost of motivation you've been searching for. There's no need to sacrifice your style when there are some amazing plus-size options to choose from.
You'll love these sports bras, leggings, biker shorts, running shorts, zip-up jackets, tank tops, and more fitness gear from Amazon, Athleta, adidas, Spanx, Old Navy, Girlfriend Collective, PrettyLittleThing, Superfit Hero, Lounge Underwear, and Lane Bryant.
FITTIN Racerback Sports Bras
You cannot beat this price on 3 top-rated sports bras with high-impact support. These trios have 41,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews, many colors, and sizes ranging from small to 3X.
Youngcharm 4 Pack Leggings With Pockets
Hurry up and shop! You can get 4 pairs of leggings for just $10 each. These 4-pair bundles are available in 25 color combinations with sizes ranging from small to 3X. These are just what you need whether you're working out or hanging out. Plus, they have pockets. The customer favorite has 16,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Icyzone Women's Racerback Workout Athletic Running Tank Tops (Pack of 3)
This tank is perfect for distraction-free performance. It's smooth, breathable, and lightweight. The trios come in 15 color combinations with 32,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Sizes range from XS to 3X.
Just My Size Women's Active Plus-Size Woven Running Shorts
When you're running you should focus on your movements– not adjusting your shorts. These are perfect for your next run because they are sweat-wicking, cooling, and comfortable. Sizes range from 1X to 5X with 8 color options. This style has 4,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Tobwizu Sports Bra
Looking for a medium-impact bra? This one comes in tons of colors with sizes up to 4X. It has 5,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "I really like these so far, they don't compress my shoulders and offer just the right amount of support so I feel secure jumping around. I play tennis and strength train. I also really like the bright colors."
Campsnail 4 Pack High Waisted Leggings
You can never have too many pairs of leggings. This four-piece set is just what you need for working out and hanging out. There are 12 color combinations to choose from. These sets have 25,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Sizes range from small to 3X. You can get full-length, cropped, flared, and fleece-lined versions of these leggings.
Just My Size Cotton Jersey Shirttail Tank Top
These $9 tanks are flattering, comfortable, and top-rated with 14,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Sizes are available from 1X to 5X.
Old Navy UltraLite Rib-Knit Racerback Tank Top for Women
Add some cheer to your workout wardrobe with this bright blue tank. This innovative fabric has light-as-air softness along with sweat-wicking properties.
Sizes range from XS to 4X. You can also get this tank in grey, black, and white.
NexiEpoch Leggings
Get support and sculpting without discomfort with these super-soft leggings, which come in capri and full-length options. There are lots of color options with sizes ranging from large to 4X.
"I was skeptical to try these with the fear that they'd be see-through on my plus size backside, but they certainly proved me wrong. They are super stretchy (im a size 16w and ordered an xl) and sooooo soft, almost kind of delicate. I tore a whole in my first pair I'm assuming with my nails. They also make the butt look lovely. They also do not fade or shrink after washing," a shopper wrote.
Girlfriend Collective Paloma Racerback Bra
This is Girlfriend Collective's top-selling bra. It has a racerback and a support brand you can always rely on. Sizes range from XXS to 6X and there are lots of colors to choose from.
A shopper reviewed, "The paloma bra is my holy grail sports bra! it's so comfortable, the perfect cut, and it's the perfect level of compression."
Activewear Leggings Depot High Waisted Leggings
Add some color to your workout wardrobe. These leggings come in tons of colorways and 4 styles. They're smooth, stretchy, and buttery soft. They have 29,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Superfit Hero Zip Front Sports Bra
Superfit Hero has luxurious activewear in sizes ranging from large to 7X. This sports bra is everything since it's zips in the front— no more contorting your way in and out of a sports bra! It comes in 5 colors.
A shopper declared, "Best bra ever! I was skeptical about how well this bra would lift and hold but it does a better job than my underwire bras do. I wear an I cup and for the first time since my 20s "the girls" comfortably rest where they should."
Real Essentials 5 Pack Women's Dry Fit Tech Stretch Short-Sleeve Crew Neck Athletic T-Shirt
Stay cool and comfortable with a sweat-wicking t-shirt. These come in sets of 4 with lots of color combinations to choose from. Shoppers gave these shirts 6,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Sizes range from small to 3X.
Adidas TLRD Impact Training High-Support Bra (Plus Size)
Get high impact support for your most intense workouts. These bras come in several colors with sizes ranging from 1X to 4X.
A shopper gushed, "I NEVER write reviews on products however the world needs to know how amazing this bra is. Here are the 3 reasons why it's amazing 1) a company finally made a sports bra where the cups are NOT removable. They're sewn in. They stay in place. They don't crumple weirdly in the wash and you don't have to try and slide them back in. Thank you! 2) A high impact sports bra in plus size. Amazing! I'm postpartum and this has let me go back to the gym while still having a large chest. 3) adjustable straps, normal straight straps or criss cross straps."
QGGQDD 3 Pack Plus Size Biker Shorts
These biker shorts are perfect for working out, hanging out, and everything in between. There are lots of colorways. These bundles have 2,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
PrettyLittleThing Plus Sand Sculpt Seam Detail Gym Jacket
This zip-up jacket is sculpting and seamless. It's available in 3 colors with sizes from 12 to 26.
Athleta Ultimate Bra D-DD+
This bra delivers high impact support for running, training, and HIIT workouts. There are 7 colors to choose from with sizes up to 3X.
A shopper raved, "This sports bra is soft, supportive, and fits like a glove. I can wear it, do yoga in it, and not worry about anything. I adore this bra!"
Spanx Booty Boost Active Contour Rib Leggings
The Spanx Booty Boost Leggings have such a devoted following because they smooth and sculpt. They are center-seam free, which means no camel toe. The high waistline means no muffin top. Plus, there's a hidden pocket.
Leggings are available in sizes up to 3X. There are 3 colorways.
Lounge Underwear Essential Ribbed Long Sleeve Top and Essential Leggings
If you love the Lounge Underwear and panties, you'll love the activewear, which is available in sizes up to 3X. The top is stretchy and comfy and the leggings really come through with next-level sculpting that doesn't constrict.
Lane Bryant LIVI Cowlneck Pullover
Who says workout gear can't be chic? This cowl-neck top is sleek, elevated, and cozy all at once. It's available in sizes ranging from 10 to 40 in 3 colorways.
Still shopping for activewear? You'll love these leggings for women with thick thighs.