The Clay Mask From The Outset by Scarlett Johansson Saved My Skin and Now I'm Hooked on the Brand

I love trying new skincare products, but I always wince, cross my fingers, and hope I'm not making things worse, let alone actually helping my skin. Things really started to turn around when I used the Purifying Blue Clay Mask, from The Outset which was founded by Scarlett Johansson and Kate Foster. My breakouts cleared, redness calmed down, and oiliness was under control. Unlike other clay masks, this one didn't dry my skin out. After using it for the first time, I bought another container right away, afraid it would be sold out the next time I had to restock.
After that, I tried The Outset by Scarlett Johansson Gentle Micellar Antioxidant Cleanser and my skin barrier felt restored. Serums that previously irritated my skin started to work wonders when face wasn't in a constant state of irritation. The cleanser became a permanent fixture in my skincare rotation and I got hooked on the brand.
It's hard to find products that are gentle and actually effective, but every product I've tried from The Outset has been a total homerun for me. If you want to elevate your skincare, here are some E! Shopping Editor-approved products.
The Outset by Scarlett Johansson Purifying Blue Clay Mask
This amazing clay mask clears out the gunk in my pores without drying out or stripping my skin. It even calms down my redness. My skin is naturally on the oily side. Then, I try products to combat that oiliness and I end up dry skin. It's a frustrating cycle, so it was great to find a clay mask that clears up my breakouts and provides balance to my skin instead of giving me that harsh stripped feeling. I use this all over my face, but it really does wonders on my T-Zone and chin. If you are annoyed by oily, shiny skin with frequent breakouts, I highly recommend this mask.
Another great thing about this mask is that it's easy to take off after ten minutes. Usually I have to put in so much effort to remove clay masks, scrubbing, and leaving my skin kind of red. This one comes off with ease and it leaves my skin feeling incredibly soft.
I have been using a clay mask during my weekly routine. For my skin, which is oily and sensitive, masking twice a week works for me. Use at the frequency that works for you.
The Outset by Scarlett Johansson Gentle Micellar Antioxidant Cleanser
I have very reactive skin, so I've spent a lot of time trying to restore my skin barrier and build up its resilience. I've always loved micellar water, but this is the first micellar cleanser I've used that lathers. I do rotate my cleansers, but this is the one I have been using the most because it is so gentle. It keeps my face clean and hydrated without that overly stripped feeling. This is also a great pairing for products with active ingredients so I am not overloading my skin.
The Outset by Scarlett Johansson Daily Essentials Trial Trio
If you want to try a new routine, this is the best way to see if The Outset works for you at a super affordable price. This bundle has enough product for 5 days of skincare. It includes a cleanser, serum, and moisturizer designed to make your skin feel hydrated and plumped.
The Outset by Scarlett Johansson Daily Essentials Travel Set
If you need more time to see if The Outset is for you, this bundle has enough skincare products for 10 days. This set has best-sellers including the cleanser, serum, and moisturizer.
The Outset by Scarlett Johansson Exfoliating Caffeine Micro Polish
Exfoliation is important for your skincare rotation, but it can be so tough to find a product that agrees with sensitive skin. This one clears dead skin cells and dirt in a way that's effective, yet gentle. When I use this scrub, my serums and moisturizers absorb much quicker and the clay mask seems even more effective.
The Outset by Scarlett Johansson Firming Vegan Collagen Prep Serum
Boost radiance while you firm, plump, and rejuvenate the skin with this serum. It is cooling and feels so refreshing on the skin— never sticky.
The Outset by Scarlett Johansson Botanical Barrier Rescue Balm
If you struggle with dry skin, you just found your new secret weapon. I have super dry hands and this has been amazing. You can also use it on chapped lips. Keep this in your bag to bring anywhere you go. It hydrates, soothes, and repairs my skin with ease.
The Outset by Scarlett Johansson Smoothing Vitamin C Eye + Expression Lines Cream
Eye care should be a vital aspect of your skincare routine. This cream is a multi-tasker you can use to diminish fine lines around the eyes and mouth. It has Vitamin C to brighten the skin, according to the brand.
The Outset by Scarlett Johansson Restorative Niacinamide Night Cream
Get the most of your beauty sleep with this intensely soft night cream. It's formulated with niacinamide, which "helps to boost cell turnover, improve texture and protect skin from environmental stressors," according to the brand. It also has bakuchiol, which is a non-irritating retinol alternative that smooths the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
The brand shares that this is Scarlett Johansson's favorite product from The Outset.
The Outset by Scarlett Johansson Ultralight Moisture-Boosting Oil
Why buy multiple products when you can use this for so many different things? You can apply the hydrating oil to your skin for moisture, cuticles for softening, and hair for shine. This multi-tasker absorbs quickly and delivers hydration that lasts. According to a study conducted by the brand, 96% of people agreed their skin looked radiant after just one use.
The Outset by Scarlett Johansson Nourishing Squalane Daily Moisturizer
We all know that hydration is essential, but if you don't want a thick, heavy moisturizer, it can be tough to find what you need. The Nourishing Squalane Daily Moisturizer is lightweight and it delivers 24 hours of hydration, according to the brand.
Where can I buy The Outset by Scarlett Johansson products?
The best place for new launches and exclusive products is The Outset by Scarlett Johansson brand website. You can also shop some of the products at QVC, Sephora, Nordstrom, goop, and Cult Beauty.
What skin types are The Outset's products good for?
The Outset by Scarlett Johansson was created with all skin types in mind, including sensitive skin. The products are made with the goal of being "as universal as possible by formulating without common ingredients of concern that may cause irritation, included fragrance, gluten and nut allergens, parabens and phthalates," per the brand.
Does The Outset by Scarlett Johansson test on animals?
The Outset is Leaping Bunny Certified and does not test products or ingredients on animals.
How much is shipping from The Outset by Scarlett Johansson?
The Outset offers Free Ground Shipping on every purchase, no minimum order value needed. Returns are free too.
