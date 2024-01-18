The Clay Mask From The Outset by Scarlett Johansson Saved My Skin and Now I'm Hooked on the Brand

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

I love trying new skincare products, but I always wince, cross my fingers, and hope I'm not making things worse, let alone actually helping my skin. Things really started to turn around when I used the Purifying Blue Clay Mask, from The Outset which was founded by Scarlett Johansson and Kate Foster. My breakouts cleared, redness calmed down, and oiliness was under control. Unlike other clay masks, this one didn't dry my skin out. After using it for the first time, I bought another container right away, afraid it would be sold out the next time I had to restock.

After that, I tried The Outset by Scarlett Johansson Gentle Micellar Antioxidant Cleanser and my skin barrier felt restored. Serums that previously irritated my skin started to work wonders when face wasn't in a constant state of irritation. The cleanser became a permanent fixture in my skincare rotation and I got hooked on the brand.

It's hard to find products that are gentle and actually effective, but every product I've tried from The Outset has been a total homerun for me. If you want to elevate your skincare, here are some E! Shopping Editor-approved products.