Proof You've Been Pronouncing Travis Kelce's Name Wrong This Whole Time

We've all been fumbling the ball when it comes to saying Travis Kelce's name.

NFL defensive tackle Chris Jones brought up an important fact about his Kansas City Chiefs teammate—who, you may have heard, is dating Taylor Swift—while on the sidelines of their game against the Miami Dolphins on Jan. 13.

Jones turned to two other Chiefs players during the Saturday night game and said, "So y'all know it's not even Travis Kel-see?" as seen in the Inside the NFL clip.

One of those players, in fact, did not know, asking, "What is it?"

"It's Travis Kels," Jones responded. "F--king crazy, right?"

Jones' fun fact was corroborated last year on an episode of Travis' New Heights podcast. At the time, Travis' brother and co-host, Jason Kelce, confronted their dad, Ed Kelce, about never correcting anyone—including his own family—on how to properly pronounce their last name as "Kels."

"Why in the world did you change your name out of nowhere and now we are Kel-see?" Jason asked. "Why did we think that our name was Kel-see for the first 24 years... 27 years of my life, 25 of Trav's."