These Vanderpump Rules Alums Are Reuniting for New Bravo Series The Valley

Raise a glass because the Vanderpump Rules universe is growing.

Former SURvers Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright and Kristen Doute are returning to reality TV for The Valley, a new spinoff of the Bravo series. Premiering this spring, the show will follow the trio as they navigate their business ventures and complex personal relationships while living in the famed Los Angeles suburb, the network announced Jan. 17.

Joining them are Kristen's boyfriend Luke Broderick, as well as former Miss USA Nia Sanchez and her husband Danny Booko; attorney Jason Caperna and his wife Janet Caperna; and luxury real estate couple Jesse Lally and Michelle Saniei Lally. Brittany's BFF Zack Wickham and Bachelor Nation star Jasmine Goode will also be appearing on the series as friends of the cast.

News of the spinoff comes three years after Jax and Brittany—who tied the knot in 2019—SURved up resignation letters and departed from VPR. "We are excited to take this time to focus on our growing family and share with you our new endeavors," they said at the time, with Brittany adding in a statement that "our Vanderpump castmates will always remain close to our hearts."