I’m a Croc Hater–But These Viral TikTok Croc Boots & More New Styles Are Making Me Reconsider

For the longest time, I've been one of those people who always refused to wear crocs. Yes, I get that they're comfy, I've even given them a good old try before (believe it or not), but the infamous Croc style has never been my favorite if I'm honest. Could it be because, in the fashion scene, they were marked as the ugliest shoe ever to be created? Possibly, but then Balenciaga tried making them cool again with their stiletto Croc version, mule, and even tall rubber Croc boot. But still nothing, they never caught my attention. However, I have to say that these last few styles have actually been killing it. Yes, I'm just as surprised as you are, but the TikTok viral train has made me fall into a wormhole full of girlies reviewing their new Crocs boots for the winter. And I think the brand has finally done it. They've made Crocs haters reconsider.

Two of their new and improved Croc boots have been going viral all over social media, but the brand even has some other styles that are pretty darn cute if we say so ourselves. Like the fur-lined crush shoe, a sandal that doesn't even give off ugly Croc vibes in the slightest, and even a patent slide heel no one would ever guess was made by Crocs. So, if you're a recovering Croc hater like me and are ready to see the brand in a new light, keep scrolling for the new and improved Crocs that'll instantly change your mind.