I’m a Croc Hater–But These Viral TikTok Croc Boots & More New Styles Are Making Me Reconsider

For the longest time, I've been one of those people who always refused to wear crocs. Yes, I get that they're comfy, I've even given them a good old try before (believe it or not), but the infamous Croc style has never been my favorite if I'm honest. Could it be because, in the fashion scene, they were marked as the ugliest shoe ever to be created? Possibly, but then Balenciaga tried making them cool again with their stiletto Croc version, mule, and even tall rubber Croc boot. But still nothing, they never caught my attention. However, I have to say that these last few styles have actually been killing it. Yes, I'm just as surprised as you are, but the TikTok viral train has made me fall into a wormhole full of girlies reviewing their new Crocs boots for the winter. And I think the brand has finally done it. They've made Crocs haters reconsider.
Two of their new and improved Croc boots have been going viral all over social media, but the brand even has some other styles that are pretty darn cute if we say so ourselves. Like the fur-lined crush shoe, a sandal that doesn't even give off ugly Croc vibes in the slightest, and even a patent slide heel no one would ever guess was made by Crocs. So, if you're a recovering Croc hater like me and are ready to see the brand in a new light, keep scrolling for the new and improved Crocs that'll instantly change your mind.
Stomp Lined Boots
Command attention with each step in these Stomp Lined boots, boasting stylishly exaggerated soles that are both daring and remarkably lightweight. With dramatic proportions elevating its boldness, these fur-lined shoes were one of the first Croc styles that went mega-viral on TikTok. We recommend snagging these immediately before they sell out.
Stomp Puff Boot
Also part of the Stomp collection that went viral, these Puff boots are the style that made everyone newly obsessed with the brand. We love its unique nylon puff upper shaft that makes it a (dare we say) stylish statement boot.
Furever Crush Shoe
While these Furever Crush shoes still maintain their original Croc style, the addition of the faux-shearling lined interior and collar for added warmth and comfort actually makes them pretty cute. The best part? They're currently on sale for less than $60.
Lil Nas X X Mega Crush Clog
If there's anyone that can make Crocs chic it's Lil Nas X—and that's exactly what he did with the Mega Crush clog. We love that the shoe combines a faux-shearling exterior, a striking strap, and added height for an extra dose of wild attitude.
Brooklyn Slide High Shine Heel
We love that these Brooklyn slide heels have a range of heel heights and sophisticated yet simple silhouettes. Enhanced with sensationally comfortable LiteRide™ foam technology, the wedges boast a lightweight construction, intuitive upper straps, and revolutionary comfort, ensuring a seamless transition from work to play, whether you're heading uptown or downtown.
Skyline Sandal
Who knew Crocs made cute sandals? Not us. This modern take on 90s chunky soles is both youthful and bold, featuring midsole sculpting for energetic metropolitan vibes and comfortable height to take you from day to night with effortless flair.
