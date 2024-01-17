Golden State Warriors Assistant Coach Dejan Milojević Dead at 46

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

The international basketball community has lost one of their own.

Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojević died on Jan. 17. He was 46.

Milojevic, who helped his team win the 2022 NBA championship, was hospitalized in Salt Lake City Jan. 16 after suffering a heart attack at a private team dinner, the Golden State Warriors said in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"We are absolutely devastated by Dejan's sudden passing," Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr said in a statement. "This is a shocking and tragic blow for everyone associated with the Warriors and an incredibly difficult time for his family, friends, and all of us who had the incredible pleasure to work with him. In addition to being a terrific basketball coach, Dejan was one of the most positive and beautiful human beings I have ever known, someone who brought joy and light to every single day with his passion and energy."

Kerr added, "We grieve with and for his wife, Natasa, and their children, Nikola and Masa. Their loss is unfathomable."