Dua Lipa and Callum Turner Confirm Romance During PDA-Packed Dinner Date

Watch : Dua Lipa Admits She’s “Changed Completely” Since Becoming Famous

One kiss is all it takes for Dua Lipa and Callum Turner.

The Grammy winner didn't hold back on packing PDA with the Boys in the Night actor during a dinner in Los Angeles on Jan. 16.

Clad in a chic collared coat and trousers, Dua was spotted hugging and kissing Callum—who was dressed in a white tee, quarter-zip sweater and sneakers—while standing outside Sushi Park restaurant. At one point in the night, the Fantastic Beasts star wrapped his arms tightly around the "Levitating" singer, spinning her around before planting a kiss on her lips.

Dua, 28, and Callum, 33, first sparked dating rumors on Jan. 14, when the two grabbed dinner with friends at R+D Kitchen in Santa Monica, Calif. At the time, an eyewitness told E! News that the pair appeared "very close together."

E! News has reached out to reps for Dua and Callum for comment but has not yet heard back.