Dua Lipa and Callum Turner Confirm Romance During PDA-Packed Dinner Date

One kiss is all it takes for Dua Lipa and Callum Turner.
The Grammy winner didn't hold back on packing PDA with the Boys in the Night actor during a dinner in Los Angeles on Jan. 16.
Clad in a chic collared coat and trousers, Dua was spotted hugging and kissing Callum—who was dressed in a white tee, quarter-zip sweater and sneakers—while standing outside Sushi Park restaurant. At one point in the night, the Fantastic Beasts star wrapped his arms tightly around the "Levitating" singer, spinning her around before planting a kiss on her lips.
Dua, 28, and Callum, 33, first sparked dating rumors on Jan. 14, when the two grabbed dinner with friends at R+D Kitchen in Santa Monica, Calif. At the time, an eyewitness told E! News that the pair appeared "very close together."
Prior to Callum, Dua danced the night away with French film director boyfriend Romain Gavras, whom she was first linked to in February 2023. The couple then made their red carpet debut in May of last year at the Cannes Film Festival, and Dua later posted a birthday tribute to the 42-year-old on her Instagram two months later.
The sweet post was a rare look inside their relationship, as Dua usually prefers to keep her love life private.
"Something that I've realized over time is how little people actually know," she told WSJ. Magazine in an interview published in January 2022. "I've made peace with the fact that people can think what they want to think, but no one really, truly knows what's happening behind closed doors."
Dua credited her close-knit crew with helping to keep her dating life under wraps, adding, "My circle's really tight, my family and my friends keep me so grounded, and it gives me some kind of comfort that not everything is out there that would take away from your life and privacy."
