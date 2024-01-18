Sophie Turner Drops Joe Jonas Lawsuit After Reaching Child Custody Agreement

It looks like the winter between Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas has ended.
The Game of Thrones alum dropped her legal case against the Jonas Brothers singer nearly four months after suing him for the "wrongful retention" of their two daughters, according to court documents obtained by E! News.
In a dismissal signed on Jan. 17, a New York judge said the former couple have "agreed upon" a parenting plan for Willa, 3, and an 18-month-old girl whose initials were listed as DMJ. Sophie's claim against Joe was dismissed "on consent of the parties," according to the legal filing, without attorney's fees or expenses awarded to either of them.
The dismissal comes three months after Sophie, 27, and Joe, 34, reached a custody agreement over where their kids will reside. As they put it in a joint statement to E! News in October, "After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the U.K. We look forward to being great co-parents."
Sophie filed her lawsuit against Joe in September, accusing her ex of withholding their kids' passports and preventing them from returning to "their habitual residence" in her native England. In the claim, which was obtained by E! News, the Dark Phoenix actress also alleged she found out Joe that had filed for divorce to end their four-year marriage through the media.
In a response to the suit, Joe's rep assured that the kids "were not abducted" and said the former Disney Channel star would've been "in violation" of a court order in Florida, where he filed for divorce, if he handed over the passports to Sophie. The spokesperson also refuted Sophie's allegation of being surprised by the breakup, saying that she was "aware that Joe was going to file for divorce."
Since the legal saga, both Sophie and Joe have seemingly moved on with other people. The Do Revenge star struck up a romance with aristocrat Peregrine "Perry" Pearson late last year, while the DNCE frontman was recently linked to model Stormi Bree.
