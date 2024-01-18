Sophie Turner Drops Joe Jonas Lawsuit After Reaching Child Custody Agreement

Sophie Turner's lawsuit against ex Joe Jonas was dismissed after the former couple reached an agreement concerning the custody of their two young daughters.

It looks like the winter between Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas has ended.

The Game of Thrones alum dropped her legal case against the Jonas Brothers singer nearly four months after suing him for the "wrongful retention" of their two daughters, according to court documents obtained by E! News.

In a dismissal signed on Jan. 17, a New York judge said the former couple have "agreed upon" a parenting plan for Willa, 3, and an 18-month-old girl whose initials were listed as DMJ. Sophie's claim against Joe was dismissed "on consent of the parties," according to the legal filing, without attorney's fees or expenses awarded to either of them.

The dismissal comes three months after Sophie, 27, and Joe, 34, reached a custody agreement over where their kids will reside. As they put it in a joint statement to E! News in October, "After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the U.K. We look forward to being great co-parents."

