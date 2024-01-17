Ali Krieger Details Her “New Chapter” After Year of Change

Watch : Ali Krieger Channels Beyoncé Amid Ashlyn Harris Split

Ali Krieger is kicking back this year.

Just a few months after her retirement from professional soccer and breakup from wife Ashlyn Harris, the former U.S. Women's National Team star reflected on what she's looking forward to most in the coming months.

"I have never felt more happy and more free, so I feel excited for the future," Ali exclusively told E! News while on the red carpet at the Law & Order: SVU 25th Anniversary Celebration Jan. 16. "I'm excited for a new chapter."

And that involves creating new memories with her daughter Sloane, 2, and son Ocean, 17 months, whom she shares with Ashlyn.

"I'm excited to discover new passions," the 39-year-old noted. "I'm excited to spend more time with my kids first and foremost and to be able to go visit family and friends whenever I want."

And she plans to expand her social calendar with her kiddos, including more playdates with friends and spending time with other families. She also wants to "meet up at the playground and go to brunches and do birthday parties."