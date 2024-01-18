Alicia Keys Drops an Activewear Collection To Reset Your 2024 State of Mind

We interviewed Alicia Keys because we think you'll like her picks. Alicia is a paid spokesperson for Athleta. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Many people view January as a time to set intentions for the rest of the year, but sometimes this emphasis can add stress. For anyone who has hit a plateau with their goals or wants extra motivation, Alicia Keys says, "There's a lot of pressure and I think just reminding ourselves that we are perfect as we are and that we can go at our own pace, taking our own time with all the things, is important. It takes practice to continue to find who you are, what you like, what your inner voice says. Just take your time."

She teamed up with Athleta for a collection that will help you start 2024 with a balanced mindset, whether you are working out or relaxing. The singer says, "I think all of the pieces are great for everyday wear. It is about ease and this ability to have the space to think— the space to be you. You don't have to feel like you're overdoing it."

In an exclusive E! interview, Alicia discusses her 2024 intentions, body positivity, and her Athleta collection.