The Best Boob Tapes To Wear With Revealing Outfits, From Plunging Necklines to Backless Dresses

Ever since Kim Kardashian revealed that she used to use electrical tape to secure her bust in skimpy outfits, I've been intrigued by the idea. As someone with a DD bust, I felt the need to avoid plunging necklines and backless dresses because I didn't feel comfortable going braless. I'm all for freeing the nipple, but having some support is a must for me, personally, which is why the idea of taping my boobs into position was so appealing. Luckily, there are now several boob tapes on the market that are actually safe to use on your body – not to mention easy to remove – and you best believe I've tried them for myself.

I've now been using boob tape for several years, and let me just say, it has been revolutionary. Not only does tape add a bit of support, it also provides some lift. If you've been curious to try it yourself, consider this your sign. Read on for tips and tricks on how to properly shop for and apply boob tape and for a list of the best boob tapes around.

How to Use Boob Tape

The first thing to know is that boob tape comes in a few different widths, typically ranging between one to three inches. The bigger your bust, the wider you'll want the tape to be. Boob tape is also available in a number of nudes, so you'll want to find the one that's closest to your skin tone. Now it's time for application.

To start, map it out. Think about how you want to place the tape before cutting it. You can tape it across the bust for a strapless or backless ensemble, tape it over the shoulder if your outfit has a plunging neckline, or you can do a combination. The options are endless! It all depends on the style of outfit you're wearing. Many tapes have grids on the back so you can get a clean cut and accurately measure the length you need. Then, lift your boobs into place and tape from the bottom up. Note that the more you readjust, the less adhesive it becomes, so it's best to get it right on the first try. If you've applied the tape and see a bit peeking out, you can just pull it back and cut what isn't being concealed. But don't worry, boob tape will stay in place all day or night because they're sweat and waterproof. To remove, just gently peel it off. If you're having trouble you can also hop in the shower for an even easier removal.

Pro tip: I learned this the hard way, but it's best to wear a nipple pasty beneath the tape, that way you can protect that sensitive area.

Other Braless Solutions

As I mentioned, a nipple pasty is a must if you're using boob tape, but if you aren't looking for lift or have a smaller bust, you can try adhesive silicone nipple covers (often referred to as ‘chicken cutlets'). These will conceal nipples while also creating a more rounded shape. I love these for when I feel comfortable enough to skip the tape or if I'm being lazy. The best part is they are reusable! Just rinse them with water every now and then and you're set.