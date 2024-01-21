Taylor Swift, Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce Unite to Cheer on Travis Kelce at Chiefs Playoffs Game

Watch : Taylor Swift Tackles the Cold During Travis Kelce's AFC Wild Card Game

Taylor Swift turned her WAG game up to 11 as she joined Travis Kelce's whole family to cheer him on in the NFL playoffs.

The Grammy winner appeared with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie Kelce, as well as parents Donna Kelce and Ed Kelce, in a luxury suite at Highmark Stadium near Buffalo, N.Y. as Travis' team faced off against the Buffalo Bills Jan. 21.

The winner of the game, the 11th that Taylor has attended since the couple began dating last summer, will advance to the AFC Championship, which precedes the 2024 Super Bowl.

At the game, the first she's attended with Jason and Kylie, Taylor wore a cream and white varsity jacket, a product of the GANT x Kilo Kish Blank Canvas Project, paired with a red wool cap.

In a Jan. 20 promo for his and Jason's podcast New Heights, Travis had himself sported a similar cap, as well as a mustard yellow suit paired with a multi-colored, striped shirt—an outfit reminiscent of Taylor's look in her "Anti-Hero" music video. Jason later joked about his brother's look on X, writing, "Looks like he's auditioning for a new Wes Anderson film."