Taylor Swift, Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce Unite to Cheer on Travis Kelce at Chiefs Playoffs Game

Taylor Swift joined Travis Kelce's brother, fellow NFL star Jason Kelce, and his wife Kylie Kelce to cheer on her boyfriend as the Kansas City Chiefs played the Buffalo Bills in the playoffs.

By Corinne Heller Jan 21, 2024 11:48 PMTags
FamilySportsTaylor SwiftTravis Kelce
Watch: Taylor Swift Tackles the Cold During Travis Kelce's AFC Wild Card Game

Taylor Swift turned her WAG game up to 11 as she joined Travis Kelce's whole family to cheer him on in the NFL playoffs.

The Grammy winner appeared with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie Kelce, as well as parents Donna Kelce and Ed Kelce, in a luxury suite at Highmark Stadium near Buffalo, N.Y. as Travis' team faced off against the Buffalo Bills Jan. 21.

The winner of the game, the 11th that Taylor has attended since the couple began dating last summer, will advance to the AFC Championship, which precedes the 2024 Super Bowl.

At the game, the first she's attended with Jason and Kylie, Taylor wore a cream and white varsity jacket, a product of the GANT x Kilo Kish Blank Canvas Project, paired with a red wool cap.

In a Jan. 20 promo for his and Jason's podcast New Heights, Travis had himself sported a similar cap, as well as a mustard yellow suit paired with a multi-colored, striped shirt—an outfit reminiscent of Taylor's look in her "Anti-Hero" music video. Jason later joked about his brother's look on X, writing, "Looks like he's auditioning for a new Wes Anderson film."

photos
Taylor Swift & Brittany Mahomes Are "Twinning & Winning" at Chiefs Game

This marked a rare appearance at a Chiefs game for Travis' brother, who wore a T-shirt bearing the words "Big Yeti"—Travis' nickname. The event comes six days after his own NFL team, the Philadelphia Eagles, lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to get knocked out of the first round of the playoffs.

Jason later addressed fans' speculation about his possible retirement on the Jan. 17 episode of New Heights, saying, "When it's time to officially announce what's happening in the future, it'll be done in a way that's definitive and pays respect to a lot of people and individuals that have meant a lot to me and what has led to the career I've had."

Al Bello/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Taylor Swift, Kylie & Jason Kelce Unite to Support Travis Kelce

2

Beverly Hills, 90210 Actor David Gail Dead at 58

3

Celebrities Who Have Famous Godparents

Taylor last attended a Chiefs game Jan. 13, when the team beat the Miami Dolphins at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. At the time, Taylor played cheer captain with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany Mahomes, wearing matching customized puffer jackets designed by Kristin Juszczyk—the wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk—that bared their respective partners' names and jersey numbers.

Brittany shared several photos of herself and Taylor "twinning & winning" along with fellow "WAG" Lyndsay Bell, the pregnant wife of Chiefs tight end Blake Bell.

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

So, how did Taylor and Travis' love story really start? According to Travis, someone on the "Wildest Dreams" singer's team played Cupid.

"There were definitely people she knew that knew who I was, in her corner," he said in a November interview with WSJ. magazine, noting he later received a text from Swift. "She told me exactly what was going on and how I got lucky enough to get her to reach out."

Taylor's second cousin, dirt track racer Danny Frye III, recently weighed in on his involvement with the coupling, telling FloRacing in an interview published Jan. 13, "Made a love connection between her and Travis Kelce."

See photos of Taylor's NFL styles at Travis' Chiefs games over the past few months:

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

NFL Debut

While supporting Travis Kelce as the Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the Chicago Bears on Sept. 24, her first-ever NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium, Taylor Swift sported DÔEN's white Lois Tank and Ksubi's distressed denim shorts, which she paired with a Chiefs windbreaker and matching New Balance sneakers.

Elsa/Getty Images

Welcome to New Jersey

For the Chiefs' Oct. 1 game against the New York Jets, held at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, Taylor wore Area's denim shorts, which quickly sold out. The singer completed the look with Christian Louboutin boots and Gant's relaxed leather shirt.

Elsa/Getty Images

Classic Swift

And Taylor couldn't forget her signature red lip for the star-studded game.

Jamie Squire / Getty Images

Erin Andrews Assist

For the Chiefs' Oct. 12 game, where she spent time with Travis' dad Ed Kelce, Taylor wore a Chiefs jacket from WEAR, a line by Erin Andrews (who Travis has credited for connecting him with Taylor).

Perry Knotts/Getty Images

Suite Style

Taylor, who also spent time with quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany Mahomes at the game, sported a Balenciaga corset top underneath the Chiefs jacket.

David Eulitt / Jamie Squire / Getty Images

She's Got His Number

Taylor had an extra special accessory on her wrist for the Chiefs' Oct. 22 game: An Erimish bracelet with Travis' jersey number on it.

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Are You Ready For It?

...we can't calm down.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Red Hot

Taylor sported a long red fleece jacket over a black high neck top, paired with her signature red lip.

Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images

Crimson Chic

The singer was all smiles as she watched the game with Brittany Mahomes.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

New Year's Eve Varsity Style

For her ninth Chiefs game, Taylor sported a cream varsity jacket bearing the team's logo and a patch that read "Tay-Tay."

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Game No. 10

During a freezing Kansas City Chiefs-Miami Dolphins Game in Kansas City, Mo., Taylor cheers on her boyfriend and his team while wearing a custom-made puffer coat made to look like a Kelce Chiefs jersey, designed by Kristin Juszczyk, wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Taylor Swift, Kylie & Jason Kelce Unite to Support Travis Kelce

2

Beverly Hills, 90210 Actor David Gail Dead at 58

3

Celebrities Who Have Famous Godparents

4
Exclusive

Why Jillian Michaels Predicts a Massive Fallout From Ozempic Craze

5
Exclusive

How Nick Viall Will Talk to His Daughter About The Bachelor