Lorne Michaels Reveals Who May Succeed Him at Saturday Night Live

Live From New York it's…still to be determined.
While reflecting on his possible retirement from Saturday Night Live, creator and executive producer Lorne Michaels recently revealed there's one former cast member in particular he's been eyeing to take over the difficult job of being, well, him when he officially steps down.
"It could easily be Tina Fey," the 79-year-old told Entertainment Tonight at the Jan. 15 Emmys after he was asked if the Mean Girls writer was a contender. "Tina is brilliant and great at everything. She's a very important person in my life."
But the 79-year-old stressed that there are several people in the running for his job—some of whom include people who are currently working on the show.
And for those who can't imagine the legendary sketch comedy show without Lorne—who aside from a five-year break in the early ‘80s has been spearheading SNL since its 1975 debut—he doesn't plan to hang up his hat quite yet.
"We're doing the 50th anniversary show in February of ‘25," he assured ET. "I will definitely be there for that, and definitely be there until that and sometime before that we'll figure out what we're gonna do."
If Tina is to take on Lorne's position, the gig would follow several collaborations between the pair—as Lorne often continues to work with SNL alums after they've exited the show.
In addition to Tina's work as a cast member and writer on SNL from 1997 to 2006, the pair have worked together on all iterations of Mean Girls—the original 2004 film, the 2018 Broadway show and the 2024 musical reboot— 30 Rock, Baby Mama and more.