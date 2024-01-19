Inside Dolly Parton's Ultra-Private Romance With Husband Carl Dean

Watch : Dolly Parton HONORED to Be Inducted in Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Dolly Parton is out there when it comes to her career, her sense of humor, her style, her philanthropy and pretty much everything else you might associate with the crowd-pleasing superstar, whose appeal has known no bounds.

But while she's brought legions of fans to tears singing about the rosy highs and devastating lows of love, her own romance has been harmoniously playing out behind closed doors. Or at least within the confines of the sprawling property in Brentwood, Tenn., where she and husband Carl Dean live in the same house they've called home since 1999.

"He's kind of a loner so he doesn't really like being with anybody but me, when I'm home," Parton told Entertainment Tonight last January of her husband of 57 years. "I mean, he's not one to kind of get out there and socialize that much. He loves living on the farm, taking care of the property."

And since they spend so much time apart, Dean the homebody and Parton the platinum-selling artist who's busy as ever as she turns 78 on Jan. 19, they always have plenty to catch up on whenever they reunite.