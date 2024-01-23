Oscars 2024: Margot Robbie, Charles Melton and More Shocking Snubs and Surprises

Watch : Oscars 2023: MUST-SEE Red Carpet Moments

Lights, camera, action.

Awards season is here, and on Jan. 23 Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid revealed the Academy's list of nominations for the 2024 Oscars. And amid the impressive list of hopefuls comes, as always, some surprise nominees and others who were shockingly left off the list.

Among the expected, however, are Oppenheimer and Poor Things films coming out with the highest number of nominations, both with 11. Stars Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo also earned nods for their acting work in the films, and both are up for the coveted Best Picture award.

Two of the most notable omissions occurred for Barbie, with Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig left off the nominees for Best Actress and Director respectively, while among the surprises nominations are a number for Netflix's Nyad.

The 96th Academy Awards—hosted for the fourth time by Jimmy Kimmel—will air on Mar. 10 live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, where viewers will get to see which of their favorites will walk away with one of film's highest honors.