Oscars 2024: Margot Robbie, Charles Melton and More Shocking Snubs and Surprises

The nominations for the 2024 Oscars were announced on Jan. 23, and there were a number of surprises and snubs amid the expected nominees including Greta Gerwig, Fantasia Barrino and more.

Lights, camera, action.

Awards season is here, and on Jan. 23 Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid revealed the Academy's list of nominations for the 2024 Oscars. And amid the impressive list of hopefuls comes, as always, some surprise nominees and others who were shockingly left off the list.

Among the expected, however, are Oppenheimer and Poor Things films coming out with the highest number of nominations, both with 11. Stars Cillian MurphyEmily BluntEmma Stone and Mark Ruffalo also earned nods for their acting work in the films, and both are up for the coveted Best Picture award.  

Two of the most notable omissions occurred for Barbie, with Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig left off the nominees for Best Actress and Director respectively, while among the surprises nominations are a number for Netflix's Nyad.

The 96th Academy Awards—hosted for the fourth time by Jimmy Kimmel—will air on Mar. 10 live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, where viewers will get to see which of their favorites will walk away with one of film's highest honors. 

In the meantime, keep reading for some of this year's biggest snubs and most shocking moments from the 2024 Oscars nominations ceremony (and click here for the full list of nominees). 

James Gourley / Stringer (Getty)

SNUB: Greta Gerwig & Margot Robbie

Despite Barbie being one of the year's most successful films, two of its most important players did not find themselves among this year's Oscars hopefuls.

Director Greta Gerwig and actress Margot Robbie were not nominated in either the Best Director or Leading Actress, despite both having earned nods at the Golden Globes in the equivalent categories. 

Barbie is nominated for Best Picture (which includes Margot as a Producer), and Greta and her husband and writing partner Noah Baumbach were nominated in the Adapted Screenplay category.

ROBYN BECK / Contributor (Getty)

FUN SURPRISE: Couples

There were a total of four couples nominated together across the categories this year: Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach in the Adapted Screenplay category for Barbie, Justine Triet and Arthur Harari for Anatomy of a Fall's Best Original Screenplay, and couple Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas are nominated alongside Margot Robbie and her husband Tom Ackerly in Best Picture, for Oppenheimer and Barbie respectively. 

Francois Duhamel/Courtesy of Netflix

SNUB: May December

May December only earned a nomination in the Best Original Screenplay category, leaving lead actors NataliePortman, Julianne Moore and Charles Melton unrecognized. 

François Duhamel/Courtesy of Netflix

SNUB: Charles Melton

Unfortunately, despite general critical acclaim for his work in May December, Charles Melton has been left off the list for Best Supporting Actor—dashing our hopes and dreams of the Riverdale-to-Academy-Award-Winner pipeline coming to fruition this year and earning the actor a personal snub designation. 

Liz Parkinson/Netflix ©2023

SURPRISE: Nyad

Netflix's Nyad tells the biographical story of Diana Nyad's journey to be the first person to swim from Cuba to Florida. Though the film has relatively flown under the radar, it earned deserved nominations for its two female leads: Annette Bening in the Best Actress category for her work as Diana, and Jodie Foster in Best Supporting Actress for her role as Bonnie Stoll.

Dave Benett / Contributor (Getty Images)

SNUB: Past Lives

In what became one of the fan-favorites of the year, Past Lives only earned two nominations for the 2024 Oscars.

Though up for Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay, Greta Lee and director Celine Song did not earn individual nods for their work despite both being nominated at the Golden Globes. 

Jon Kopaloff / Stringer (Getty Images)

GOOD SURPRISE: Female Directors

This is the first year in which three of the Best Picture nominees were directed by women: Greta Gerwig's Barbie, Celine Song's Past Lives and Justine Triet's Anatomy of a Fall. 

Unfortuantely, only Justine also earned a nomination in the Best Director category. 

Apple Originals

SNUB: Leonardo DiCaprio

Leo missed out on a Lead Actor nomination for his work in Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon.

The film did earn a number of nods, including in the Best Picture and Director categories. Robert De Niro was nominated for Best Supporting Actor, while Lily Gladstone received a much-deserved nomination for Best Actress in a Leading Role—it is also a historic one, making Lily the first Native American actress to be nominated in the category.

Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

SNUB: Fantasia Barrino

The American Idol alum was left off the Leading Actress nominations for her work as Celie in The Color Purple—a role which she also played in the Broadway adaptation—despite previous Oscar buzz.

