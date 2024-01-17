Ice-T and Coco’s “Jungle Sex” Confession Will Make You Blush

Watch : Ice-T Defends Wife Coco Austin's NSFW Pool Photos

For Ice-T, it's case solved when it comes to keeping the spark alive.

In fact, the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star revealed the secret to his and Coco Austin's 22 year marriage.

"Jungle sex," Ice-T told E! News in an exclusive interview at the Law & Order: SVU 25th Anniversary Celebration Red Carpet Jan. 16. "That flame has to stay lit."

"When that flame goes out and you're not really attracted to each other anymore," he continued, "you have to address that very quickly because it's something that's necessary."

However, Ice-T, who attended the event in celebration of SVU's 25th season with Coco, emphasized that maintaining a successful marriage goes beyond the physical.

"I think Coco and I are teammates," the 65-year-old—who shares daughter Chanel, 7, with the model—explained. "We have to be teammates, not opponents, not assets, not liabilities. I value what she brings to me, and I think it's vice versa. We appreciate each other."