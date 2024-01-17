We Found the Best Leggings for Women With Thick Thighs That Are Anti-Chafing and Extra Stretchy

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're a girlie with thick thighs, nothing is worse than buying a pair of expensive, buttery soft leggings that you've been wanting to try, only to rip the inner thigh seams in less than six months of wear. Seriously, we get it. I think we all wanted to be the IT girl looking cute in her almost-too-nice-to-wear leggings while strolling along the shops with an iced coffee in hand, but as much as we want to love and pray these luxury leggings last us thick thigh girlies for longer than a few months, they usually don't. But that doesn't mean you still can't get quality leggings that'll last you for literally years with no pilling, or chafing.
If you've been on the search for a pair of heavenly leggings that can handle your legs for days, then you've come to the right place. Lucky for you, we did all the work and found what works and what doesn't, just so you don't have to spend another cent on leggings that can't handle your legs. Tested by our very own E! editors of all different body types, keep scrolling to find the absolute best leggings for women with thick thighs that we've loved, and marked as E! approved.
Danskin Women's High Rise Bonded Legging
Do the perfect pair of leggings exist? Well, this moisture-wicking and four-way stretch Danskin ones come very close and have withstood the test of time. We're talking three years of constant wear, and still no rips in the thigh seams. So, if you're looking for a trusty pair, add this one to your cart ASAP.
CRZ YOGA Butterluxe High Waisted Lounge Legging
Yes, you read that right. We finally found buttery soft lounge leggings that last longer than three months. While some pilling has occurred after constant use for a year, the inner thigh material is still staying strong. So we mark these as E! approved if you're looking for a pair to lounge around the house in!
90 Degree By Reflex Womens Power Flex Yoga Pants
Love going on hikes? These 90 Degree By Reflex yoga pants have been tested on many hikes by our editors, and have yet to fail us, even surviving a few slips on rocky terrain. If you're still not convinced, they also come in a variety of colors and feature tummy control to make you feel extra snatched.
Old Navy Extra High-Waisted PowerChill 7/8 Leggings
Now you can experience ultimate comfort with these E! approved Old Navy leggings, crafted with PowerChill airy, light cotton and a crossover-front elasticized waistband for your most chill activities. We love that they have an interior hidden pocket for your cards and keys, and feature four-way super stretch and Go-Dry moisture-wicking technology.
No Nonsense Women's Great Shapes Cotton Shaping Legging
Available in sizes ranging from small to 2X, these No Nonsense cotton shaping leggings are not only super comfortable but also designed to provide shaping support with Smart Temp fabric that adjusts with your body temperature. Oh, and did we mention they're also anti-chafe?
CompressionZ High Waisted Women's Leggings
Crafted from four-way stretch fabric for breathability and an opaque appearance with 13% spandex, these CompressionZ leggings boast chafe-free stitching, a variety of unique colors and patterns, and a convenient zipper pocket at the back of the waistband.
Just My Size Women's Plus-Size Stretch Jersey Leggings
Stay extra comfy with the Just My Size leggings, expertly crafted from a buttery tag-free jersey blend of 90% cotton and 10% spandex. Designed for curves, these leggings feature a seamless, classic look with open-leg ankles, making them effortlessly versatile for everyday wear in black or charcoal heather.
SUUKSESS Women Ribbed Seamless Leggings
If you're looking for leggings with a bit of texture, we're currently loving these ribbed ones from SUUKSESS. They're squat-proof, anti-chafe, and come in a variety of colors—including the same style in shorts!
Alo Yoga High-Waist Airlift Legging
It took us a while to find a luxury pair of leggings that were really worth the price while still being able to handle our thick thighs, but these Alo Yoga Airlift leggings immediately won our hearts. They're made from a compressive, supportive fabric with a sheeny finish and four-way stretch for a glove-like fit. They're also V chic.
Athleta Salutation Stash Cinch 7/8 Tight Leggings
If we're talking about quality, then you have to check out these Athleta Salutations Cinch leggings. Made for yoga and studio practice, these bad boys are buttery soft, moisture-wicking, and feature easy-access stash pockets.
