The Silver Jewelry Trend Is Back in 2024: Shop the Pieces You Need

Huge news for silver fans, silver jewelry is the accessory trend of 2024.

Gold jewelry was everywhere in 2023, but it's so last year. And as it turns out, all that glitters is not gold. Now you can sparkle and shine in eye-catching silver pieces, including silver earrings, silver necklaces, silver bracelets, and silver rings.

Silver jewelry goes with almost any aesthetic. No matter if you're still trying to shine during rot girl winter, riding out the final wave of the clean girl aesthetic, or embracing TikTok's new Mob Wife vibes, you can and should wear silver jewelry this year.

Ready to switch up your metals? Here's what you need to know.

Everything you need to know about silver jewelry

Anyone can wear silver jewelry. The cool metal flatters a wide range of skin tones, especially skin with pink, red, or blue undertones.

Not only is it trendy, but silver jewelry can also be a more budget friendly choice! The cool-tone metal is often more affordable because it's more widely available compared to other metals.

Silver jewelry comes in many forms: sterling silver, fine silver, silver-plated, and silver-filled jewelry.

Silver pieces require more maintenance than gold jewelry. To make sure your silver jewelry really shines, be sure to keep it dry, otherwise it's more likely to tarnish (or even rust).

Shop the cool silver jewelry trend

It's time. Become a silver girlie in 2024. Shop our must-have silver jewelry picks below!