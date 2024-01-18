Lululemon's Lunar New Year Collection Brings All The Heat You Need To Ring In The Year Of The Dragon

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Happy (early) Lunar New Year! It's the year of the dragon, and it's giving main character energy all around; according to the ever-wise internet, people who are born in the year of the dragon are charismatic, confident, powerful, loyal, passionate, and of course, fiery. No matter what your goals for the year are, from getting organized to prioritizing self-care or upgrading your daily routine as a whole, this is the year for growing, thriving, and living your best life.

Lunar New Year 2024 kicks off on February 10, and in celebration of the kicking off the moon cycle-based calendar year, lululemon has just released a special collection that embodies "harmony in movement," according to the brand. From fiery red puffer jackets & belt bags to intricately patterned crewneck sweatshirts & Align tank tops, lululemon brings all the heat we need to confidently step into the Year of the Dragon.