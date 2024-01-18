Lululemon's Lunar New Year Collection Brings All The Heat You Need To Ring In The Year Of The Dragon

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Happy (early) Lunar New Year! It's the year of the dragon, and it's giving main character energy all around; according to the ever-wise internet, people who are born in the year of the dragon are charismatic, confident, powerful, loyal, passionate, and of course, fiery. No matter what your goals for the year are, from getting organized to prioritizing self-care or upgrading your daily routine as a whole, this is the year for growing, thriving, and living your best life.
Lunar New Year 2024 kicks off on February 10, and in celebration of the kicking off the moon cycle-based calendar year, lululemon has just released a special collection that embodies "harmony in movement," according to the brand. From fiery red puffer jackets & belt bags to intricately patterned crewneck sweatshirts & Align tank tops, lululemon brings all the heat we need to confidently step into the Year of the Dragon.
lululemon Lunar New Year Flow Y Nulu Bra Light Support, A-C Cups
Buttery soft and weightless, the Nulu bra features a classic racerback design and stretchy, sweat-wicking fabric that will let you move confidently without restriction. The bra is also equipped with pockets for optional, removable cups.
lululemon Lunar New Year lululemon Align™ Tank Top
The cult-fave Align tank top, but with a little bit of fiery spice. The top is designed with a built-in shelf bra for added support and coverage, along with removable cups and a tight fit that contours to your body.
lululemon Lunar New Year Wunder Puff Cropped Jacket
Stylish and functional, this oh-so-warm down puffer jacket is the perfect statement piece to add to your winter wardrobe. It's crafted with water-repellent, windproof fabric and is decked out with cool features like a removable hood, a cinchable hem, zippered hand pockets with a hidden phone sleeve, and a relaxed fit that can be worn over larger layers (or sized down for a slimmer fit).
lululemon Lunar New Year Wunder Puff Cropped Vest
Keep the warm in and the cold drafts out with the Wunder Puff cropped vest. It's deisgned with innovative insulation to help regulate body temperature, and it's filled with 600-fill-power goose down that's wonderfully cozy.
lululemon Align™ High-Rise Pant 25-inch
Align leggings are a workout 'fit must-have, and these chic dark red ones are the perfect blend of style and comfort. Made from the brand's signature Nulu fabric, the breathable leggings are designed to stay put through your deepest stretches and studio workouts — all while feeling as light as a feather.
lululemon Lunar New Year Steady State Crew
Stay warm in style no matter where you go with this fiery fleece crewneck. Featuring a relaxed fit, the sweatshirt is designed to fit loosely with extra room in the chest and at the waist.
lululemon Lunar New Year Everywhere Belt Bag 1L
Keep your essentials close on your next adventure with the cult-fave belt bag, now in a trendy dark red/gold color. It's crafted from water-repellent fabric, an exterior zippered pocket, and interior pockets, so you can ensure that your necessities are secured and organized.
lululemon Swiftly Tech Long-Sleeve Shirt 2.0
No matter how intense your next workout or run is, the Swiftly Tech Long-Sleeve Shirt 2.0 has you covered. The flattering slim fit skims your body and sits below the waistband for moderate, everyday coverage. Plus, the shirt is designed with minimal seams to reduce chafe, mesh construction for breathability, and added elastane to improve stretch and shape retention.
lululemon Swiftly Tech Racerback Tank Top 2.0 Race Length
This high-performing tank top adapts seamlessly to your movements, from running to lifting & more. The top is designed with a shortened length that stays put through your movements, along with lightweight fabric, breathable construction, and silver threads that keep odors at bay between washes.
lululemon Lunar New Year Steady State Pant
Lounging has never looked so good. These ultra-soft fleece pants are made from naturally breathable fabric and features a relaxed, roomy fit that's flattering & comfy. It's also equipped with a waistband drawcord that can be worn inside or out, zippered hand pockets, and a zippered back pocket.
lululemon Lunar New Year Steady State Half Zip
This chic half zip will keep you warm without compromising style. Crafted from soft, cotton-blend fleece fabric that's unbelievably soft against your skin, the sweater is styled with a relaxed fit that fits loosely with extra room in the chest and at the waist.
lululemon Lunar New Year Wunder Puff Jacket
The cold won't bother you, anyway, because you'll be staying cozy in the Wunder Puff Jacket. The relaxed fit can be worn over larger layers or sized down for a slimmer fit, and it's made from water-repellent fabric that's filled with cozy goose down. Not to mention, it's decked out with zippered exterior pockets (with a hidden phone sleeve!), interior pockets, and a close-fitting hood to help lock in heat.
lululemon Lunar New Year Always In Motion 5-inch 3 Pack
Ergonomic and stylish, these boxers are made from super-soft, quick-drying fabric that moves with you. Whether you're working out or heading out on your next adventure, these boxers have you covered and secured.
Looking to add more must-have lululemon picks to cart before you check out? Head on over to our roundup of the 23 most fashionable lululemon finds that aren't activewear, from sweater & bodysuits to belt bags & more!