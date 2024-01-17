Ariana Grande Reveals Release Date of Her First Album in More Than 3 Years

Watch : Ariana Grande Reflects on Her "Most Challenging" Year

Ariana Grande is saying thank u, next to her Positions era.

More than three years after releasing her last album, the Grammy winner announced on social media that her seventh studio album Eternal Sunshine will debut March 8. Ariana shared the news in a Jan. 17 Instagram post alongside photos from what appear to be an album photoshoot, in which she's wearing a white blouse, red lipstick and matching sheer gloves.

And from her mom Joan Grande's pov, the new music is everything fans have been waiting for.

"Woooohoooo!!! Here we f*cking go!!!" she wrote in the comments. "You're incredible ... the album is perfection!!! so proud.. xooxxox."

As for Ariana's fans? The news has them feeling eternal sunshine.

"Oh I am beaminggggg right now," one commenter wrote, while another added, "Literally can't wait." Chimed in a third, "Crying, screaming, grateful & crying again."

The announcement comes days after Ariana dropped "yes, and?," her first single off the new album. And if you're trying to remember the last time the "Sweetener" singer winner released a full album, it was in October 2020 when she debuted Positions.