Ariana Grande Reveals Release Date of Her First Album in More Than 3 Years

Ariana Grande is saying thank u, next to her Positions era.
More than three years after releasing her last album, the Grammy winner announced on social media that her seventh studio album Eternal Sunshine will debut March 8. Ariana shared the news in a Jan. 17 Instagram post alongside photos from what appear to be an album photoshoot, in which she's wearing a white blouse, red lipstick and matching sheer gloves.
And from her mom Joan Grande's pov, the new music is everything fans have been waiting for.
"Woooohoooo!!! Here we f*cking go!!!" she wrote in the comments. "You're incredible ... the album is perfection!!! so proud.. xooxxox."
As for Ariana's fans? The news has them feeling eternal sunshine.
"Oh I am beaminggggg right now," one commenter wrote, while another added, "Literally can't wait." Chimed in a third, "Crying, screaming, grateful & crying again."
The announcement comes days after Ariana dropped "yes, and?," her first single off the new album. And if you're trying to remember the last time the "Sweetener" singer winner released a full album, it was in October 2020 when she debuted Positions.
To be fair, Ariana has been rather busy lately. In addition to running her makeup brand r.e.m. beauty, she's starring in the upcoming Wicked movies.
In fact, instead of just ghostin, Ariana was upfront with her fans that they'd have to wait a little longer for AG7.
"The truth is I have not begun an album," she explained in a May 2022 video. "I hear through the grapevine that you have a lot of theories and expectations in that department. But after Positions, [I] was not ready to start another album yet. So, I have not begun another album. I mean, that was really the only reason. But aside from that, that was kind of around the time that I started hearing murmurs about a Wicked audition coming soon. So, I went into full preparation mode while I was also shooting The Voice."
Calling the role of Glinda the "most incredible gift" of her life, the "7 Rings" artist noted it was "going to have every piece of me, every minute, every ounce of my heart, my time my soul, my everything that I can give it."
Ariana has also experienced a lot of change in her personal life over the past year. In July, the 30-year-old announced her breakup with husband Dalton Gomez, with them filing for divorce and settling it later that year. Amid her split from the real estate agent, she found love with her Wicked costar Ethan Slater.
Overall, it's been a time that Ariana will never forget, with her calling 2023 "one of the most transformative, most challenging and yet happiest and most special years of my life."
"I've never felt more at the mercy of and in acceptance of what life was screaming to teach me," she wrote in part of a December Instagram Stories post. "I've never felt more fulfilled by or present in my work, being able to cherish every moment. I gave everything I could have possibly given of my heart and of myself to the projects I was fortunate enough to be a part of and learned so much from every brilliant, beautiful soul that I had the privilege of creating art with and crossing paths with this year."