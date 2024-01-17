Sister Wives' Meri Brown Debuts New Romance After Kody Brown Breakup

Meri Brown has a lot to celebrate these days..
And not just because it's her birthday. While reflecting on turning 53, the Sister Wives star revealed that months after her split from Kody Brown, she's found love again with a man named Amos.
"Birthday #53 is looking a bit different for me this year, and might I say, I like how it looks! Meet Amos, the good looking guy I've been dating since October!" Meri wrote on Instagram Jan. 16, alongside photos of herself and her partner. "He's not 6 foot 6, nor is he a pilot, but he loves Christmas almost as much as I do, and we laugh a lot together, both of which are important elements to a relationship!"
In fact, he's already gotten the seal of approval from an important loved one: her new dog. Meri, who also included a snap of the pup with her and Amos, noted, "Zona absolutely loves him."
The reality star also gave insight into her decision to keep her blossoming relationship out of the spotlight.
"I've been keeping this kind of close to me as we've been enjoying the last few months of dating and getting to know each other," Meri explained. The reality star continued, "As I've considered when and how I wanted to share this fun news and share him with the world (jk, not really sharing, I'm keeping him to myself)."
She added, "I knew I wanted to celebrate my birthday in a special way and let you celebrate this with me! I feel like I'm getting this year off to a great start, and I can't wait to share more with you as the year moves forward!"
Meri's update on her love life comes Meri's post comes almost exactly a year to the day she and Kody—parents of Leon Brown, 28—confirmed that they had parted ways after 32 years together.
In general, the last few years have marked a time of major transition for the Brown family as Kody also split from wives Janelle Brown and Christine Brown, who has since tied the knot with David Woolley. The Sister Wives patriarch remains legally married to fourth spiritual wife Robin Brown.
