Sister Wives' Meri Brown Debuts New Romance After Kody Brown Breakup

Meri Brown is moving on following her split from ex-husband Kody Brown. The Sister Wives star shared several photos of her new partner on social media.

By Corinne Heller Jan 17, 2024 7:10 PMTags
TVBreakupsReality TVCouplesSister Wives
Watch: 'Sister Wives' Meri Brown Says Kody Didn’t Respect Her

Meri Brown has a lot to celebrate these days..

And not just because it's her birthday. While reflecting on turning 53, the Sister Wives star revealed that months after her split from Kody Brown, she's found love again with a man named Amos.

"Birthday #53 is looking a bit different for me this year, and might I say, I like how it looks! Meet Amos, the good looking guy I've been dating since October!" Meri wrote on Instagram Jan. 16, alongside photos of herself and her partner. "He's not 6 foot 6, nor is he a pilot, but he loves Christmas almost as much as I do, and we laugh a lot together, both of which are important elements to a relationship!"

In fact, he's already gotten the seal of approval from an important loved one: her new dog. Meri, who also included a snap of the pup with her and Amos, noted, "Zona absolutely loves him."

photos
Sister Wives' Christine Brown & David Woolley's Road to Marriage

The reality star also gave insight into her decision to keep her blossoming relationship out of the spotlight.

"I've been keeping this kind of close to me as we've been enjoying the last few months of dating and getting to know each other," Meri explained. The reality star continued, "As I've considered when and how I wanted to share this fun news and share him with the world (jk, not really sharing, I'm keeping him to myself)."

Instagram / @justjennreally

Trending Stories

1

Influencer Mila De Jesus Dead at 35

2

Mila De Jesus' Husband Breaks Silence After Influencer's Death

3

Sister Wives' Meri Brown Debuts New Romance After Kody Breakup

She added, "I knew I wanted to celebrate my birthday in a special way and let you celebrate this with me! I feel like I'm getting this year off to a great start, and I can't wait to share more with you as the year moves forward!"

Instagram / Meri Brown

Meri's update on her love life comes Meri's post comes almost exactly a year to the day she and Kody—parents of Leon Brown, 28—confirmed that they had parted ways after 32 years together.

Instagram / Meri Brown

In general, the last few years have marked a time of major transition for the Brown family as Kody also split from wives Janelle Brown and Christine Brown, who has since tied the knot with David Woolley. The Sister Wives patriarch remains legally married to fourth spiritual wife Robin Brown.

Look back at the love lives of Sister Wives stars below:

Instagram / Meri Brown

Meri Brown

In January 2024, a year after she and Kody Brown announced their breakup, Meri revealed on Instagram that she is in a new relationship.

"Meet Amos," she wrote on Instagram, "the good looking guy I've been dating since October!"

shutter stock
Kody Brown & Robyn Brown

"She looked like a soccer mom," Kody Brown once joked on Sister Wives of meeting then-single mom Robyn in 2009. "She had a van, three kids and was divorced. I thought, 'I didn't need a van, a divorced woman, and three kids in my life—that's just trouble.'"

Nearly a decade and a half on, though, they're still kicking it, the pair adding son Solomon, 12, and daughter Ariella, 7, to the squad. As for bringing on other teammates, it's not in the game plan. "I really, really struggle with it because it feels, like, 'Oh, well. Those didn't work. So, on to [someone] new,'" Robyn said on the December Sister Wives: One on One special of Meri, Janelle and Christine leaving the fold. "That's hard for me. That's really, really hard for me. It feels disrespectful."

Instagram
Christine Brown

She got the man and the family. Going official with her and David Woolley's romance on Valentine's Day 2023, Christine Brown shared, "I finally found the love of my life, David. The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took its first breath. He's wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this."

Two months later he added to the fantasy with a spring proposal. "David treats me like a queen and tells me I'm beautiful everyday," Christine told People. "I've never been in love like this before and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it."

Tying the knot in Utah Oct. 7, she wrote, "I'm so blessed! I've married my best friend."

Instagram
Madison Brown

The first of the 18 Brown children to walk down the aisle, Janelle's eldest daughter, Madison Brown, now 28, wed Caleb Brush at a 2016 outdoor wedding in Montana captured by TLC's cameras. Nearly seven years later, the two have multiplied their love with Josephine joining big brother Axel, 6, and big sister Evie, 4, in February.  

"One month as a family of 5 and my heart is bursting," North Carolina-based Maddie wrote on Instagram in March. "I didn't know this kind of peace amongst chaos could be had."

Instagram
Leon Brown

Four years after their engagement aired on the TLC reality show, Meri Brown's only child, Leon Brown, has settled in Denver with partner Audrey Kriss. "my sweetest symphony," Leon, 28, raved of their fiancé. "Life with you truly is so sweet." Echoed Audrey, "Being your partner and watching your growth and coming into yourself over the years has been an honor and joy."

Instagram
Logan Brown

Eldest kid Logan Brown, 29, got the gang back together when he married longtime girlfriend Michelle Petty in Arizona this past October. "It was a beautiful day and this mama's heart was mush the whole time," Janelle shared on Instagram of her son's wedding. "You always have such a sense of peace when your children find amazing life partners."

Instagram
Mykelti Brown

More than six years after her 2016 wedding to Antonio "Tony" Padron, Mykelti Brown joked that they'd already tested the limits of their marriage vows by welcoming twins Archer and Ace into the fold in November 2022. 

"We have 3 kids and 4 moves under our belt," noted the 27-year-old, also mom to Avalon, 2. "A whole lot of good times and some hard times #surprisetwins But here we are still doing this whole marriage thing."

Instagram
Aspyn Brown

In the five years since they wed, Christine's daughter Aspyn Brown, 28, and husband Mitch Thompson have traveled everywhere from Paris to Alaska. But last December, they put down roots, Mitch sharing on Instagram, "We bought our first home! Just in time for Christmas."

Instagram
Gwendlyn Brown

Before hitting their one-year anniversary, Christine's daughter Gwendlyn Brown and love Beatriz Queiroz went to the happiest place on earth and marked six months together with chocolate fondue. Then came the really sweet part. The 22-year-old shared a glimpse at the candlelit, rose-filled proposal on Instagram in November 2022, writing simply, "i'm engaged!!" 

The couple wed in July, sharing the news on Instagram the caption: "Say hello to mrs (x2) queiroz."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Influencer Mila De Jesus Dead at 35

2

Mila De Jesus' Husband Breaks Silence After Influencer's Death

3

Sister Wives' Meri Brown Debuts New Romance After Kody Breakup

4

Kate Middleton Hospitalized After Undergoing Abdominal Surgery

5

Gisele Bündchen Details "Pushback" From Kids Following Tom Brady Split