Sister Wives' Meri Brown Debuts New Romance After Kody Brown Breakup

Watch : 'Sister Wives' Meri Brown Says Kody Didn’t Respect Her

Meri Brown has a lot to celebrate these days..

And not just because it's her birthday. While reflecting on turning 53, the Sister Wives star revealed that months after her split from Kody Brown, she's found love again with a man named Amos.

"Birthday #53 is looking a bit different for me this year, and might I say, I like how it looks! Meet Amos, the good looking guy I've been dating since October!" Meri wrote on Instagram Jan. 16, alongside photos of herself and her partner. "He's not 6 foot 6, nor is he a pilot, but he loves Christmas almost as much as I do, and we laugh a lot together, both of which are important elements to a relationship!"

In fact, he's already gotten the seal of approval from an important loved one: her new dog. Meri, who also included a snap of the pup with her and Amos, noted, "Zona absolutely loves him."