Reviewers Say These 21 Genius Products Actually Helped Them Solve "Gross" Problems

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Can you believe we're already past the halfway point of January? Time is flying by, and the new year is officially in full swing. We're just about to round the corner into Valentine's Day (and, of course, the Grammys & the Super Bowl!), and before you know it, we'll be trading in our winter coats for spring dresses. Of course, that doesn't mean it's too late for you to hop on the "New Year, Better Me" train and upgrade your daily routine so you're thriving in 2024.

If you're looking to hit the refresh button on all your pesky problems, from personal care to home maintenance & more, it may be time to do a little shopping. But not just any shopping — we've rounded up the best problem-solving picks on Amazon that have received stamps of approval from shoppers for actually getting the job done in tackling "gross" problems, according to multiple reviews. These products each have thousands of five-star reviews on Amazon, along with countless "before/after" pictures that speak for themselves, TBH. From bestselling dandruff shampoo & razor bump treatments to bathtub jet cleaners & pet urine-detecting UV flashlights, these products will deliver satisfying, visible results.