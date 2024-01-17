Jenna Dewan Is Pregnant With Baby No. 3, Her 2nd With Fiancé Steve Kazee

Watch : Why Jenna Dewan's 9-Year-Old Daughter Is "Cooler" Than Her

Jenna Dewan is stepping up for another chapter of motherhood.

The dancer and her fiancé Steve Kazee are expecting their second baby together, she announced Jan. 17.

Their little one will join big brother Callum, 3, as well as big sister Everly, 10, who Jenna shares with ex-husband Channing Tatum.

"I've just entered the second trimester," Jenna told Romper, "and I feel alive again."

And grateful—especially to have her fiancé by her side.

"He's so naturally domestic and nurturing, and he's so loving, and he's funny, and he's really just incredible," the Step Up star said of the singer, who she began dating in 2018. "It's one of those things where people just have a natural ability for parenting. I'm so excited to see him with a little baby again."

Especially after having given birth last time in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"It was wild to be postpartum at the same time as all those changes in the world," the 43-year-old explained. "Then also having all that downtime to really nest, but then also being afraid."