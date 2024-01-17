The 19 Best Hair Masks to Give Your Dry, Damaged Hair New Life

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

As a curly girl with fine hair, I'm always looking for more moisture and volume. And when conditioners just can't cut it, I set my sights on deeply conditioning hair masks. Not only can they hydrate your strands, they can also make them feel softer, stronger, and more protected. If you're also looking to deliver these results for your own hair, then you need one stat. However, the best hair masks are made of the ingredients that are suited for your hair type and concern. So, if you have straight hair, coily hair, color-treated hair, blonde hair, dry hair, damaged hair, and more, I've broken down the best hair masks for everyone.

What Is a Hair Mask?

Similar to face masks, hair masks are nourishing, hydrating, and strengthening deep conditioning treatments for your hair. But what sets them apart from your traditional conditioners, is that their ingredients are usually more concentrated and the mask is left on your hair for a longer period of time. And, the benefits depend on your hair and the ingredients in the mask.

What's the Best Hair Mask for My Hair Type?

The hair mask that you ultimately choose depends on your type of hair and what you want the results to be. Curlier hair is typically dry, so those with coils or dry hair need thick, hydrating masks with ingredients like ceramides or coconut water. If your hair is more fine, look out for lighter weight masks that might add volume, possibly with caffeine in them.

So keep on scrolling for the hair mask that best suits your hair type and concern. You won't believe the results.