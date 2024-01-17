Gisele Bündchen Reveals She's Getting "Pushback" From Her and Tom Brady's Kids Amid Divorce Adjustment

Gisele Bündchen is facing the reality of two households.
While the supermodel has always tried to teach her and ex Tom Brady's kids certain practices to lead to a productive and healthy lifestyle, she admitted that since her divorce from the former football player, Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11, aren't always interested in following her lead.
"‘The way you make your room, the way you organize and make your bed is the way you're going to do your life," Gisele revealed to Harper's Bazaar as advice she's given her children. "'If you're not learning here and now, then when and with who?'"
"Sometimes, I get pushback," she continued in the interview published Jan. 17, "especially because now they're in two different homes and there are two different ways. But I feel like I owe it to my kids, because of what my mom taught me."
In fact, the 43-year-old attributes much of her success to those childhood lessons.
"You are where you come from," she explained. "All those things that I learned as a kid are things that are in me. It doesn't change. In many ways, it's also what kept me safe, because my value system was so strong."
But despite any complications that have arisen since the end of her 13-year marriage, Gisele has no regrets when looking back at her life and her family with the former NFL star—one that includes Tom's 16-year-old son Jack with his ex Bridget Moynahan.
"I look into my life, and I wouldn't have it any other way," she told CBS Sunday Morning in a September interview. "If they say, 'You can change something in your life?' I wouldn't change absolutely anything."
And though she acknowledged divorce isn't something she ever "hoped" for, Gisele reflected, "I think you have to accept that the way you are in your twenties, sometimes you grow together sometimes you grow apart."
So when it comes to Tom, she added, "He's the father of my kids. So I always wish him the best."
