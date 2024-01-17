Gisele Bündchen Reveals She's Getting "Pushback" From Her and Tom Brady's Kids Amid Divorce Adjustment

Watch : Gisele Bündchen "Grateful" for Tom Brady Despite Split

Gisele Bündchen is facing the reality of two households.

While the supermodel has always tried to teach her and ex Tom Brady's kids certain practices to lead to a productive and healthy lifestyle, she admitted that since her divorce from the former football player, Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11, aren't always interested in following her lead.

"‘The way you make your room, the way you organize and make your bed is the way you're going to do your life," Gisele revealed to Harper's Bazaar as advice she's given her children. "'If you're not learning here and now, then when and with who?'"

"Sometimes, I get pushback," she continued in the interview published Jan. 17, "especially because now they're in two different homes and there are two different ways. But I feel like I owe it to my kids, because of what my mom taught me."

In fact, the 43-year-old attributes much of her success to those childhood lessons.