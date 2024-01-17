Gisele Bündchen Reveals She's Getting "Pushback" From Her and Tom Brady's Kids Amid Divorce Adjustment

Gisele Bündchen recently gave insight into how coparenting with ex-husband Tom Brady has affected life at home with their kids Ben and Vivian.

Watch: Gisele Bündchen "Grateful" for Tom Brady Despite Split

Gisele Bündchen is facing the reality of two households. 

While the supermodel has always tried to teach her and ex Tom Brady's kids certain practices to lead to a productive and healthy lifestyle, she admitted that since her divorce from the former football player, Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11, aren't always interested in following her lead.

"‘The way you make your room, the way you organize and make your bed is the way you're going to do your life," Gisele revealed to Harper's Bazaar as advice she's given her children. "'If you're not learning here and now, then when and with who?'"

"Sometimes, I get pushback," she continued in the interview published Jan. 17, "especially because now they're in two different homes and there are two different ways. But I feel like I owe it to my kids, because of what my mom taught me."

In fact, the 43-year-old attributes much of her success to those childhood lessons. 

photos
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen: Romance Rewind

"You are where you come from," she explained. "All those things that I learned as a kid are things that are in me. It doesn't change. In many ways, it's also what kept me safe, because my value system was so strong."

But despite any complications that have arisen since the end of her 13-year marriage, Gisele has no regrets when looking back at her life and her family with the former NFL star—one that includes Tom's 16-year-old son Jack with his ex Bridget Moynahan

Instagram / Tom Brady

"I look into my life, and I wouldn't have it any other way," she told CBS Sunday Morning in a September interview. "If they say, 'You can change something in your life?' I wouldn't change absolutely anything."

And though she acknowledged divorce isn't something she ever "hoped" for, Gisele reflected, "I think you have to accept that the way you are in your twenties, sometimes you grow together sometimes you grow apart."

So when it comes to Tom, she added, "He's the father of my kids. So I always wish him the best."

Keep reading for some of Gisele's best moments as a mom. 

Instagram/Gisele Bündchen

Music to Her Ears

Gisele Bündchen is showered with kisses from son Benjamin and daughter Vivian, who she shares with Tom Brady.

Instagram/Gisele Bündchen

Sun's Out

The trio gets silly during a beach vacation.

Instagram/Gisele Bündchen

All Smiles

Gisele and her kids share a laugh.

Instagram/Gisele Bündchen

Like Mother, Like Daughter

It looks like Vivian has inherited her mama's love of yoga.

Instagram/Gisele Bündchen

Football Star

Benjamin, who is following his dad's footsteps into football, receives a kiss from his mom after a game.

Instagram/Gisele Bündchen

Snuggle Season

There's nothing more heartwarming than a mother-daughter snuggle.

Instagram/Gisele Bündchen

All Grown Up

Gisele proves her son's all grown up with this photo of the two back-to-back.

Instagram/Gisele Bündchen

Chasing Waterfalls

Gisele and Vivian share a cute moment during a 2023 vacation to Brazil.

Instagram/Gisele Bündchen

Sleepover With Mom

The supermodel gets a sweet wake-up call from her daughter.

Instagram/Gisele Bündchen

Yoga Buddies

Gisele and Benjamin practice yoga by the beach.

Instagram/Gisele Bündchen

The Sweetest Thing

A mother's kiss is sweeter than a popsicle. 

Instagram
Kisses

Gisele sneaks in a kiss after her son gives her a piece of his artwork as a gift.

Instagram
My Little Pony

Gisele and Benjamin takes the horses for a walk down the trail.

Instagram
Soccer Mom

Gisele gets into the spirit by cheering on her favorite team and holding onto daughter Vivian.

 

Instagram
Lake Viewing

Gisele shows her daughter the beauty of the natural outdoors.

 

Instagram
Beach Babes

Gisele and the kids enjoy a nice day by the beach.

Instagram
Story Time

Benjamin appears engrossed as his mother reads him a story.

 

Instagram
Recess

The whole family lets loose together and has fun playing.

Instagram
Sunset Session

Benjamin is clearly a yoga enthusiast as he hangs with his mom on the beach at sunset.

Instagram
Game Night

Gisele and the kids make sure to support their dad during his big football game.

Instagram
Reaching for the Sky

Vivian tries to imitate her mother's every move during a yoga session.

Instagram

Mommy & Me

Gisele lifts her little one up into the air during a carefree beach day.

Instagram
Mom Chic

Even when she's getting her makeup done and breastfeeding her baby, Gisele looks stylish as ever.

Instagram

Namaste

Gisele shares her love of a healthy lifestyle by leading Vivian in an outdoor yoga session.

Instagram
Baby Yoga

Gisele loves doing everything with her kids, even involving them in her fitness routine.

Instagram

Finding Nirvana

Vivian attempts her best yoga pose next to her mother.

Instagram
Multitasking Mama

Gisele makes it look so easy being a mom.

Instagram
Stylish Duo

Gisele and Benjamin make a stylish duo with her chic shades and his cool hat.

