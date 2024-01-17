1000-Lb. Sisters' Tammy Slaton Shares She's "Like a Lesbian" Following Husband Caleb's Death

Watch : '1000-LB Sisters' Sneak Peek: Tammy Shares Concerns Over Caleb’s Unhealthy Choices

Tammy Slaton is sharing an update on her evolving sexuality.

Nearly three years after coming out as pansexual, the 1000-Lb. Sisters star revealed she's now strictly attracted to women.

"I was saying I was pansexual, but I kinda stopped messing with guys after my husband passed," Tammy, whose husband Caleb Willingham died last year, shared in a Jan. 16 TikTok video. "So, I'm like a lesbian."

The topic came about after the TLC star shared a transgender pride flag emoji on social media, prompting one fan to ask the 37-year-old if she's trans.

"No, I'm not trans, I'm just a supporter of everybody," Tammy explained. "I was just showing support. I'm not a hater. Love is love. Everybody deserves love whether they're gay, straight, trans, pan, bi, nonbinary, whatever. I'm just a lover."

And if any fans have a problem with Tammy's sexuality, she has one message for them. "If you don't like me," she shared in a follow-up TikTok, "that's not my problem, it's yours, b---h."