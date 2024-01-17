1000-Lb. Sisters' Tammy Slaton Shares She's "Like a Lesbian" Following Husband Caleb's Death

Nearly three years after coming out at pansexual, 1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton shared an update on her sexuality while responding to a question from a fan.

Watch: '1000-LB Sisters' Sneak Peek: Tammy Shares Concerns Over Caleb’s Unhealthy Choices

Tammy Slaton is sharing an update on her evolving sexuality.

Nearly three years after coming out as pansexual, the 1000-Lb. Sisters star revealed she's now strictly attracted to women.

"I was saying I was pansexual, but I kinda stopped messing with guys after my husband passed," Tammy, whose husband Caleb Willingham died last year, shared in a Jan. 16 TikTok video. "So, I'm like a lesbian."

The topic came about after the TLC star shared a transgender pride flag emoji on social media, prompting one fan to ask the 37-year-old if she's trans.

"No, I'm not trans, I'm just a supporter of everybody," Tammy explained. "I was just showing support. I'm not a hater. Love is love. Everybody deserves love whether they're gay, straight, trans, pan, bi, nonbinary, whatever. I'm just a lover."

And if any fans have a problem with Tammy's sexuality, she has one message for them. "If you don't like me," she shared in a follow-up TikTok, "that's not my problem, it's yours, b---h."

photos
2024 TV Premiere Dates

Tammy first opened up about her dating preferences during a 2021 episode of 1000-Lb. Sisters.

"I always thought I was bisexual, and then I started talking to one of my friends and she told me she was pansexual, and I asked her kind of what it meant," the reality star shared. "It means you love everybody, not just the same sex. And I was like, 'Well, I guess I am too,' because I wouldn't mind being with someone who's transgender, or whatever." 

The following year, Tammy tied the knot with Caleb, who she met while n 2022 while the two were in the same weight loss rehab together.

Sadly, in July, Tammy announced that Caleb had passed away at the age of 40.

Instagram (Tammy Slaton)

Tammy's latest update on her personal life comes amid her recent weight loss transformation, which saw her lose more than 400 pounds after bariatric surgery and 14 months in a weight loss rehab center.

"I'm feeling thrilled, proud, excited—just all the emotions," she admitted last month on the reality series. "I proved everybody wrong. Everybody that doubted me, I finally got mine! My told-you-so moment!"

Keep reading to see more of Tammy's weight loss journey during her time on 1000-Lb. Sisters.

TLC

Sharing Her Journey

Since 2020, TLC viewers have watched Tammy Slaton's journey on 1,000-lb. Sisters. During a February episode of the show, Tammy revealed that she was "approved for weight loss surgery." Since then, fans have continued to witness her transformation on TV and on social media.

Instagram / Tammy Slaton

Summertime Style

The reality star shared a snap of herself in a floral print dress on Instagram in June.

Instagram

Squad Photo

That same month, Tammy posted a group photo with her brother Chris Combs and YouTuber Chelcie Lynn.

Instagram / Tammy Slaton

A Heartbreaking Loss

On July 1, Tammy mourned the death of her husband Caleb Willingham. "Rip sweet angel you will forever be missed and loved so much," she wrote on Instagram alongside throwback photos, "thank you Caleb for showing me real love and happiness."

Instagram / Tammy Slaton

Mirror Selfie

Tammy stopped for a series of bathroom selfies, shared on Instagram Aug. 25.

Instagram (queentammy86)

Posing in Jeans

Tammy proudly posed for an Instagram selfie in jeans Oct. 18.

