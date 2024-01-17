How Natalia Bryant Is Channeling Late Dad Kobe Into Her Own Legacy

Natalia Bryant knows her last name comes with a lot of meaning.
But the oldest daughter of the late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant, doesn't see it as a burden that weighs her down. Instead, she views it as a mantle that lets her highlight her dad's exceptional work ethic and drive on her own terms.
"In terms of legacy," Natalia, 21, told Town & Country in an interview published Jan. 17, "my main goal is just to be the best version of me that I possibly can."
That mentality has helped the model keep an open mind as she progresses in her career and personal life.
"I just need to know that I have to keep learning, because there's no finish line," she explained. You just have to keep pushing and being the best person you can be and soaking everything up like a sponge."
As she put it, "The job's never done."
But this isn't necessarily a new concept for the USC film student. After all, she continues to walk through life with the "mamba mentality," the self-improvement principle, taken from Kobe's Black Mamba nickname, that the late NBA star lived by.
"Mamba mentality is about constantly trying to be the best version of yourself," she told Elle in October. "It's putting your best foot forward at all times regardless of all the noise. I want to make sure that mentality stays intact, because it can be so easy to give up on yourself when things get tough. You have to remind yourself that with positivity and resilience you can do anything."
And the Bryants are sharing that mentality with those around them. After Kobe and his daughter Gianna, 13, were killed in a helicopter crash in 2020 along with seven others, the family established the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to creating a positive space for athletes from underserved areas. (Kobe and Vanessa also share daughters Bianka, 7, and Capri, 4).
"It's about appreciating the growth and lessons that have gotten you to where you are," Natalia reflected of her dad's iconic mindset, "and embracing your best self."
