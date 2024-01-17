How Natalia Bryant Is Channeling Late Dad Kobe Into Her Own Legacy

Watch : Natalia Bryant Shares How She's Honoring Kobe's Legacy

Natalia Bryant knows her last name comes with a lot of meaning.

But the oldest daughter of the late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant, doesn't see it as a burden that weighs her down. Instead, she views it as a mantle that lets her highlight her dad's exceptional work ethic and drive on her own terms.

"In terms of legacy," Natalia, 21, told Town & Country in an interview published Jan. 17, "my main goal is just to be the best version of me that I possibly can."

That mentality has helped the model keep an open mind as she progresses in her career and personal life.

"I just need to know that I have to keep learning, because there's no finish line," she explained. You just have to keep pushing and being the best person you can be and soaking everything up like a sponge."

As she put it, "The job's never done."