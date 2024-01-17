How Natalia Bryant Is Channeling Late Dad Kobe Into Her Own Legacy

Natalia Bryant, eldest daughter of the late Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant, shared how she uses her dad’s “Mamba Mentality” as she forges own path.

Jan 17, 2024
Natalia Bryant knows her last name comes with a lot of meaning.

But the oldest daughter of the late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant, doesn't see it as a burden that weighs her down. Instead, she views it as a mantle that lets her highlight her dad's exceptional work ethic and drive on her own terms. 

"In terms of legacy," Natalia, 21, told Town & Country in an interview published Jan. 17, "my main goal is just to be the best version of me that I possibly can."

That mentality has helped the model keep an open mind as she progresses in her career and personal life.

"I just need to know that I have to keep learning, because there's no finish line," she explained. You just have to keep pushing and being the best person you can be and soaking everything up like a sponge."

As she put it, "The job's never done."

photos
Kobe Bryant: Life in Photos

But this isn't necessarily a new concept for the USC film student. After all, she continues to walk through life with the "mamba mentality," the self-improvement principle, taken from Kobe's Black Mamba nickname, that the late NBA star lived by.

"Mamba mentality is about constantly trying to be the best version of yourself," she told Elle in October. "It's putting your best foot forward at all times regardless of all the noise. I want to make sure that mentality stays intact, because it can be so easy to give up on yourself when things get tough. You have to remind yourself that with positivity and resilience you can do anything."

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

And the Bryants are sharing that mentality with those around them. After Kobe and his daughter Gianna, 13, were killed in a helicopter crash in 2020 along with seven others, the family established the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to creating a positive space for athletes from underserved areas. (Kobe and Vanessa also share daughters Bianka, 7, and Capri, 4).

"It's about appreciating the growth and lessons that have gotten you to where you are," Natalia reflected of her dad's iconic mindset, "and embracing your best self."

Keep reading to see some of Kobe Bryant's sweetest family moments.

Instagram
Birthdays

"Happy Birthday B.B. I Can't believe you are 3 already!" Kobe wrote on Instagram back in December 2019. "We love you little mamacita."

 

Instagram
Pool Time

"My Bianka Bella Bryant (BBB)," Kobe wrote on Instagram back in November 2019.

Instagram
Thanksgiving

"Happy Thanksgiving! Thankful for my family!" Kobe wrote via Instagram back in November 2019.

Instagram
Halloween

The Bryants dressed up as characters from The Wizard of Oz back in October 2019.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Baby On-the-Way

Vanessa showed off her baby bump at the 2019 Baby2Baby Gala in Los Angeles.

Instagram
"My Gigi"

"My Gigi," Kobe wrote on Instagram back in September 2019.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images
Love & Basketball

The father-daughter duo sat courtside at the the Lakers vs Mavericks game at the Staples Center in 2019.

Instagram
Lots of Hugs

"@vanessabryant surprised me by bringing our two little babies B.B and KoKo to my @granity book signing of #legacyandthequeen at @barnesandnoble," the caption of the September 2019 post read.

Instagram
Mother's Day

"Happy Mother's Day @vanessabryant we love you and thank you for all that you do for our family," Kobe wrote on Instagram back in May 2019, about a month before Capri's birth. "You are the foundation of all that we hold dear. I love you #mybaby #lioness #mamabear #queenmamba."

 

Instagram
A Father-Daughter Duo

"Had a great trip to @uconnwbb for senior night and the retirement of basketball legend @promise50 with my baby Gigi," Kobe wrote on Instagram in March 2019. "Thank you Gampel, Thank you Coach Geno and Cd for the warm welcome. Good luck the rest of the way."

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images
Basketball Buddies

Kobe and Gianna Bryant shared a special moment at a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Atlanta Hawks.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Family Fun

Vanessa, Kobe, Natalia and Gianna attended the world premiere of A Wrinkle in Time in Los Angeles back in 2018.

Instagram
Smiles in the Sunshine

"Surprise family trip to Cabo for my bday #bryantbunch #40 #queenmamba #mambacitas," the caption of the 2018 post read.

AP/Shutterstock
Fond Memories

Kobe and his family members attended a women's basketball game in Los Angeles back in 2017.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images
An Unforgettable Moment

Kobe was all smiles as he posed with his family members during his jersey retirement ceremony in 2017. Magic Johnson was also there.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
A Dad and His Daughters

Kobe attended the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards with Vanessa, Gianna and Natalia in 2016.

Joe Russo/Shutterstock
A Loving Family

Here, the family members were pictured at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images
All Smiles

Bryant celebrated his major win with his daughter Gianna by his side.

Elsa/Getty Images
Hugs and Kisses

Warming up! The basketball icon got a sweet hug from his daughter ahead of his game at the NBA All-Star Game in 2016.

David Livingston/Getty Images
A Proud Father

Kobe's wife and daughters attended his hand and footprint ceremony in Hollywood, California back in 2011.

 

Paul Hiffmeyer/Disney via Getty Images
A Day at Disney

Kobe, his wife and their daughters celebrated the Lakers' NBA championship at Disneyland in 2010.

Richard Vogel/AP/Shutterstock
A Winning Team

The basketball star celebrated a Lakers victory with Vanessa and the kids at a parade in Los Angeles back in 2009.

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
"Daddy's Little Princesses"

During a 2017 interview with Extra, Kobe referred to his daughters as "Daddy's little princesses." Here, he was pictured with Vanessa and Natalia in 2007.

