Mila De Jesus' Husband Breaks Silence After Influencer’s Death

Mila De Jesus's husband is grappling with a devastating new reality.

After news that the Brazilian-born influencer had died at age 35 Jan. 12, George Kowszik shared a tribute to his late wife, who he married in September.

"I am not really good with words and talking here," the 61-year-old wrote on Facebook Jan. 13. "I lost my beautiful wife and my best friend yesterday that I love so much."

Days later, George returned to social media to thank his and Mila's loved ones for their support.

"Hello..Everyone of my wife's and I friend's and family," he wrote on Facebook Jan. 16. "Your beautiful kind, caring and loving beautiful words and incredible inspiring PRAYERS... Have instilled such PEACE..in my life of 60yrs on this earth I ever felt."

"My wife loved me and believe in me through God which impacted my life and hers together," he continued. "I was short but often our lord has his own ways of his people. I will never ever forget what God has blessed me and my beautiful and her very wonderful children God has also blessed with me."