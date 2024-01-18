Why Kyle Richards Felt "Weird" Being in Public With Mauricio Umansky Before Separation

Watch : Kyle Richards Says Paris Will Be Amazing ‘Girl Mom’

Kyle Richards is feeling the pressure.

While attending a charity gala with estranged husband Mauricio Umansky on the Jan. 17 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kyle got candid about how being in the public eye affected her amid rumors about her marriage troubles.

"I feel like every time I go to one of these events, there's a lot of whispering and watching Mauricio and me," she admitted in a confessional, "which feels really strange. They're analyzing every more or hand gesture. It's very weird."

The pair's outing, which took place in April, was just three months before they announced that they were separating after 27 years of marriage.

One of their many issues was Mauricio's busy work schedule. During the episode, Kyle admitted she was hurt that the real estate agent didn't attend the celebration of life she held for her late best friend Lorene Shea the week prior.

"Would it have meant something to me if all of a sudden he showed up at the event for Lorene?" the Halloween Ends actress posed in another confessional. "Of course it would have. He was close with her also."