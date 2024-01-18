Why Kyle Richards Felt "Weird" Being in Public With Mauricio Umansky Before Separation

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Kyle Richards got candid about feeling pressure to put on a brave face amid rumors about her marriage troubles with Mauricio Umansky.

By Brett Malec Jan 18, 2024 2:00 AMTags
TVBreakupsReality TVBravoThe Real Housewives Of Beverly HillsCouplesKyle RichardsNBCU
Watch: Kyle Richards Says Paris Will Be Amazing ‘Girl Mom’

Kyle Richards is feeling the pressure.

While attending a charity gala with estranged husband Mauricio Umansky on the Jan. 17 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kyle got candid about how being in the public eye affected her amid rumors about her marriage troubles.

"I feel like every time I go to one of these events, there's a lot of whispering and watching Mauricio and me," she admitted in a confessional, "which feels really strange. They're analyzing every more or hand gesture. It's very weird."

The pair's outing, which took place in April, was just three months before they announced that they were separating after 27 years of marriage.

One of their many issues was Mauricio's busy work schedule. During the episode, Kyle admitted she was hurt that the real estate agent didn't attend the celebration of life she held for her late best friend Lorene Shea the week prior.

"Would it have meant something to me if all of a sudden he showed up at the event for Lorene?" the Halloween Ends actress posed in another confessional. "Of course it would have. He was close with her also."

photos
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Through The Years

Kyle then decided to get back at Mauricio by springing the season 13 cast trip to Barcelona on him unexpectedly.

"It's a little taste of his own medicine to be honest," the 55-year-old explained, "because there are many times where all of a sudden he's like, 'Oh, I'm off to Portugal. I'm leaving for Chicago.' I don't really get a heads up. So, oops."

In addition to not spending time together, Kyle previously revealed how Mauricio's social media behavior contributed to the problems in their relationship.

Jesse Grant/Getty Images

"Liking people's photos, following people—you don't do that," she shared on RHOBH's Jan. 10 episode. "Mo gets a lots of DMs from women. They don't care that he's married. And they're always the aggressor. It just makes you realize there's a lot of f--king a--holes out there."

See Kyle and Mauricio's marriage troubles continue to worsen when The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo. 

Keep reading to look back at Kyle and Mauricio's family in happier times.

Trending Stories

1

Gisele Bündchen Details "Pushback" From Kids Following Tom Brady Split

2

Influencer Mila De Jesus Dead at 35

3

Mila De Jesus' Husband Breaks Silence After Influencer's Death

Instagram/@kylerichards18

That's Amore

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky enjoy an Italian family vacation in August 2023 with daughters Farrah, Alexia, Sophia and Portia.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Yacht Life

The group glams up for a fabulous boat ride in Italy.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Cowboy Couture

The group attends the June 2023 Aspen wedding of Kyle's niece Whitney White.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Pajama Party

Ever the festive family, Kyle and her four daughters match on Christmas in red PJs.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Happy Father's Day 

"Happy Father's Day @mumansky18," Kyle wrote in June 2023, "so grateful that our girls have such an incredible Dad."

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Feeling the Love

The reality star added, " Leading them with love and instilling in them to be adventurous and live life to the fullest. Always there for them and not knowing how to say "no" They would definitely agree you get the best Dad award."

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Like Father, Like Daughter

Kyle shared a throback pic of Portia and Mauricio flashes adorable smiles.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

National Daughters Day

"Luckiest Mom on earth #nationaldaughtersday," Kyle wrote in September 2023. "Love my girls."

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Famous Family

The brood poses with other notable members of their extended family, including the Hiltons and Kim Richards' daughters.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Sin City Getaway

The brood lives it up in Las Vegas.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Happy Holidays

"Merry Christmas to you and yours," the reality star shared in December 2022.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Glam Guy

Mauricio enjoys a spa treatment from his youngest.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Capitol Cuties

The fam tours some Washington, D.C. monuments.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1

Gisele Bündchen Details "Pushback" From Kids Following Tom Brady Split

2

Influencer Mila De Jesus Dead at 35

3

Mila De Jesus' Husband Breaks Silence After Influencer's Death

4

Why Kyle Richards Felt "Weird" in Public With Mauricio Umansky

5

Kate Middleton Hospitalized After Undergoing Abdominal Surgery