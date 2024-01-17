King Charles III Set to Undergo Treatment for Enlarged Prostate

Watch : King Charles III Coronation: BEST MOMENTS

King Charles III is sharing an update on his health.

Shortly after Kensington Palace announced Kate Middleton had undergone planned abdominal surgery, Buckingham Palace shared the King will soon undergo a small procedure.

"In common with thousands of men each year," the Palace's Jan. 17 statement began, "The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate. His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure."

It continued, "The King's public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation."

An enlarged prostate is a common occurrence for men as they grow older, per the NHS. It is not cancer, nor does it raise one's risk for prostate cancer.

According to NBC News, citing a source, His Majesty was eager to share his diagnosis publicly in order to encourage other men with similar symptoms to get checked by a health professional.

This news means that both the King and the Princess of Wales will be out of the public eye for a period of time as they recover from their respective procedures.