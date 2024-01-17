King Charles III Set to Undergo Treatment for Enlarged Prostate

Buckingham Palace shared a statement regarding King Charles III's health shortly after it was confirmed Kate Middleton had undergone scheduled abdominal surgery.

King Charles III is sharing an update on his health.

Shortly after Kensington Palace announced Kate Middleton had undergone planned abdominal surgery, Buckingham Palace shared the King will soon undergo a small procedure.

"In common with thousands of men each year," the Palace's Jan. 17 statement began, "The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate. His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure."

It continued, "The King's public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation."

An enlarged prostate is a common occurrence for men as they grow older, per the NHS. It is not cancer, nor does it raise one's risk for prostate cancer. 

According to NBC News, citing a source, His Majesty was eager to share his diagnosis publicly in order to encourage other men with similar symptoms to get checked by a health professional.

This news means that both the King and the Princess of Wales will be out of the public eye for a period of time as they recover from their respective procedures. 

For Kate's part, Kensington Palace shared insight into her recovery period. 

"The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for 10 to 14 days, before returning home to continue her recovery," the statement noted. "Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."

WPA Pool / Pool (Getty)

The statement also stressed Kate's "wish that her personal medical information remains private" amid the interest in her health journey and her desire to maintaining "as much normality" for her and Prince William's children—Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5—as possible.

A Kensington Palace spokesperson confirmed to NBC News that Kate's condition is non-cancerous, and a source from the Palace also shared that the Princess is expected to recover with her family at their home in Windsor.

The health updates for both family members come only days after Kate celebrated her 42nd birthday—for which The King paid her special tribute.

Over an image of Kate shared to the Royal Family's official Instagram account on Jan. 9, Charles wrote, "Wishing The Princess of Wales a very happy birthday today!"

