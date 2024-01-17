Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s Daughter Malti Is a Total Lovebug at 2nd Birthday Party

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's daughter is doing fine.
In fact, the couple's daughter, Malti Marie, just celebrated her second birthday with the coolest party, which featured an Elmo theme and visits from her uncles Joe Jonas and Franklin Jonas.
Nick shared highlights from the special event to his Instagram on Jan. 16, captioning his post, "Our little angel is 2 years old."
In the pictures, the birthday girl proved to be a literal lovebug, as the toddler sported pink heart shades, a matching sweatshirt and, of course, a tiara.
In addition to the sweet snaps of Malti, the pop star also included a photo of himself and Priyanka sharing a hug, and a pic of his bandmates (sans older brother Kevin Jonas), and another of Franklin and his girlfriend Anna Olsen.
As for the party itself, the Jonas Brothers member, 31, and actress, 41, completely transformed their backyard into "Malti's World," complete with decorations and even a visit from an Elmo mascot.
The heartwarming post serves as a rare look into the couple's family life, as Nick and Priyanka first shared a glimpse of their daughter nearly a year ago at the Jonas Brothers' Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.
"I will probably be embarrassing her all the time," Nick joked to E! News at the time of his relationship with Malti. "I'll be like, 'I'm cool, I promise. I'm on the Hollywood Walk of Fame!' I'm looking forward to that."
But it seems Malti won't need too much convincing—as she's already her dad's no. 1 fan. After all, the two-year-old even attended a Jonas Brothers show last October, and appeared completely mesmerized by watching her father perform.
Of course, there are plenty of other delightful family moments for Priyanka, Nick and Malti Marie. Read on for more.