Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s Daughter Malti Is a Total Lovebug at 2nd Birthday Party

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s daughter Malti Marie, just celebrated her second birthday with a party that also included uncles Joe Jonas and Franklin Jonas.

By Olivia Evans Jan 17, 2024 3:01 PMTags
Nick JonasCeleb KidsCelebritiesPriyanka Chopra
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's daughter is doing fine. 

In fact, the couple's daughter, Malti Marie, just celebrated her second birthday with the coolest party, which featured an Elmo theme and visits from her uncles Joe Jonas and Franklin Jonas

Nick shared highlights from the special event to his Instagram on Jan. 16, captioning his post, "Our little angel is 2 years old." 

In the pictures, the birthday girl proved to be a literal lovebug, as the toddler sported pink heart shades, a matching sweatshirt and, of course, a tiara.

In addition to the sweet snaps of Malti, the pop star also included a photo of himself and Priyanka sharing a hug, and a pic of his bandmates (sans older brother Kevin Jonas), and another of Franklin and his girlfriend Anna Olsen

As for the party itself, the Jonas Brothers member, 31, and actress, 41, completely transformed their backyard into "Malti's World," complete with decorations and even a visit from an Elmo mascot.

photos
The heartwarming post serves as a rare look into the couple's family life, as Nick and Priyanka first shared a glimpse of their daughter nearly a year ago at the Jonas Brothers' Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. 

"I will probably be embarrassing her all the time," Nick joked to E! News at the time of his relationship with Malti. "I'll be like, 'I'm cool, I promise. I'm on the Hollywood Walk of Fame!' I'm looking forward to that."

(Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

But it seems Malti won't need too much convincing—as she's already her dad's no. 1 fan. After all, the two-year-old even attended a Jonas Brothers show last October, and appeared completely mesmerized by watching her father perform. 

Of course, there are plenty of other delightful family moments for Priyanka, Nick and Malti Marie. Read on for more. 

Instagram
NYC Visit

The family stepped out for a day in New York's Central Park in August 2023.

Instagram
Little Mountaineer

Priyanka captioned the images, "August magic."

Instagram
Bundle of Joy

Nick gave his daughter a lift during their outing in the park.

Instagram
Mini-Me

Malti lovingly tended to look-alike doll with a matching set of PJs and headband.

Instagram
Monogrammed 'Fit

The little girl rocked an "M" denim jacket for a summer outing.

Instagram
Beach Babes

Priyanka celebrated her 41st birthday with Nick and their daughterMalti Marie in July 2023.

Instagram
Smiles All Around

"July was a movie," Nick captioned a carousal of their vacation photos, including a photo of himself and Malti—clad in a Posh Peanut bucket hat—on a yacht together.

Instagram
Mommy and Me

Priyanka and Malti bundled up during a December 2022 scroll around New Jersey.

Instagram
A Trip to Remember

Priyanka pointed to Malti's first visit to India as one of the most memorable moments from her motherhood journey so far during an April appearance on The Jess Cagle Show

"MM's first trip to India had to be completed with Shree Siddhivinayak's blessings," Priyanka captioned a series o photos from the occasion on Instagram. 

Instagram
Holiday Spirit

The White Tiger star took her baby girl to see the Christmas lights around the neighborhood.

Instagram
Home Sweet Home

Priyanka captioned this sweet Instagram photo on Nov. 10, 2022, "Home."

Instagram
Diwali

Nick and Priyanka celebrated Diwali with their little girl in October 2022.

Instagram
Family Celebration

"Such a beautiful Diwali celebration with my [heart emoji]," the actress wrote on Instagram Oct. 25, 2022. "Happy Diwali everyone. Sending joy and light to you all."

Instagram
Pool Party

The Jonas Brothers singer and the Quantico enjoy a pool day with Malti.

Instagram
Little Baby, Big Apple

Priyanka shared this cute photo of Malti checking out the streets of New York City during her "first trip" to the Big Apple.

Instagram
Twinning

"Love like no other," Priyanka wrote on Instagram August 21, 2022.

Instagram
Aquarium Trip

The couple had a family day with Malti at the aquarium in December 2022.

