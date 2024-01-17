Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s Daughter Malti Is a Total Lovebug at 2nd Birthday Party

Watch : Nick Jonas' New Pic With Baby Malti May Be the Cutest Ever

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's daughter is doing fine.

In fact, the couple's daughter, Malti Marie, just celebrated her second birthday with the coolest party, which featured an Elmo theme and visits from her uncles Joe Jonas and Franklin Jonas.

Nick shared highlights from the special event to his Instagram on Jan. 16, captioning his post, "Our little angel is 2 years old."

In the pictures, the birthday girl proved to be a literal lovebug, as the toddler sported pink heart shades, a matching sweatshirt and, of course, a tiara.

In addition to the sweet snaps of Malti, the pop star also included a photo of himself and Priyanka sharing a hug, and a pic of his bandmates (sans older brother Kevin Jonas), and another of Franklin and his girlfriend Anna Olsen.

As for the party itself, the Jonas Brothers member, 31, and actress, 41, completely transformed their backyard into "Malti's World," complete with decorations and even a visit from an Elmo mascot.