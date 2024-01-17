Kendra Wilkinson Thought She Was Going to Die Amid Depression Battle

Watch : Kendra Wilkinson on Girls Next Door Fame, Hank Baskett & Realtor Life

Kendra Wilkinson is opening up about a difficult period.

The 38-year-old spoke out about her ongoing struggles with mental health, sharing they came to a head in September when a depression-induced panic attack landed her in the hospital.

"I was in a state of panic," Kendra recalled of the moment to People in an interview published Jan. 17. "I didn't know what was going on in my head and my body or why I was crying. I had hit rock bottom. I was dying of depression."

She continued, "I was hitting the end of my life, and I went into psychosis. I felt like I wasn't strong enough to live anymore."

After back-to-back hospital visits Kendra began outpatient therapy three times a week at UCLA. And as part of that, she unpacked unresolved trauma from her youth and time in Hugh Hefner's Playboy Mansion.

"It's not easy to look back at my 20s," she explained. "I've had to face my demons. Playboy really messed my whole life up."