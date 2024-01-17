Get the Valentine’s Day Gifts You Actually Want by Sending Your Significant Other These Links

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We'd all love for our significant others to expertly pick out a Valentine's Day gift that is exactly what we were hoping for, but the truth is, we're not all mind readers, which means that your partner could probably use a little guidance. Not only will sending them a few links help ease the pressure of trying to come up with perfect gift for you but it will also ensure that you receive something that you'll love and use all of the time. And in our book, that is absolutely acceptable, if not encouraged, because let's be real, no one wants to give (or receive) a gift that will go unused. To help you curate your gift list, we rounded up some of the best V-Day gifts from across the internet, and we're positive you'll love them.
We've included some classics including fragrance, jewelry, pajamas, and flowers, but we've also found some more unique gifts like a Kindle for readers, UGG slippers for the 'It Girl' homebodies, and a light-up vanity mirror for the makeup obsessed. This list also has something for every price range, because finding a thoughtful gift doesn't have to cost a lot. With Valentine's Day just a few weeks away, you'll definitely want to send these links to your partner ASAP.
Kendra Scott Letter Gold Disc Reversible Pendant Necklace
Nothing tops jewelry when it comes to V-Day gifts, and this initial pendant necklace is a piece that you'll wear everyday. Your partner can customize with your initial or with their own.
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic™ Robe
You definitely don't have a robe that's cozier than this fuzzy Barefoot Dreams one. It will come in so handy during Netflix and chill sessions.
Amazon Kindle
For all the avid readers out there, be sure to add this Kindle to your list. It's compact which makes it perfect for toting around when you're on the go and can store up to 2,000 books.
Kate Spade Madison Saffiano Leather Convertible Crossbody
This stylish Kate Spade bag pairs perfectly with both day and night outfits. It comes with two straps – a gold chain link one and a long leather one – and in four stunning colors.
The Million Roses Basic Black Box
Flowers are an obvious choice, but this bouquet will last up to three years so you can enjoy it for way longer than a week. Plus it comes in 20 beautiful shades.
PHLUR Missing Person Eau de Parfum
Fragrance is a no-brainer and this trendy perfume should be at the top of your list. It's warm and spicy with notes of white musk, bergamot nectar, and blonde wood.
UGG Tazz Platform Slipper
Now's your chance to snag some trendy UGGs, like these fuchsia Tazz platform slippers that are all over social media. You can wear them in the house or out for errands, they're just that cute.
Hansong Vanity Mirror with Lights
Getting glammed up will be made so much better with this vanity light-up mirror, which has three light settings.
Corazón Coupe Glass
Your friends will love drinking champagne out of these adorable pink coupe glasses, which have heart details on the stems. Plus they'll look great on your bar cart.
Italian Summer Hardcover Notebook
For all of the journaling girlies out there, you won't find a prettier hardcover notebook than this one. It has a gorgeous Italian-inspired floral design and comes in three colors.
Beautiful 2QT Cast Iron Heart Dutch Oven
This heart-shaped Dutch oven from Drew Barrymore's Walmart collection will become your favorite piece of cookware. Even the handle is heart-shaped! Plus it comes in three colors.
Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera
Capture heartfelt memories with this mini polaroid camera. You can display the polaroids or put them in a cute photobook. It comes in seven super cool colors.
BaubleBar On Repeat Custom Blanket
Cuddle up with this plush blanket from BaubleBar, which can be customized with your initial. It comes in four colorways, not to mention, it's been featured on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
SKIMS Jacquard Lace Short
These shorts (which also have a matching cami) look so sexy and put together. They have a satin feel, SKIMS logo pattern, a comfy elastic waistband, and a sweet lace trim.
PATRICK TA Major Holiday Face Palette
The obsession for Patrick Ta blushes is still going strong, but this palette is next level. It includes two cream and two powder blushes as well as an eyeshadow quad featuring stunning shimmers.
Steve Madden Cherish Red Patent
Embrace ballet core with these glossy, cherry red shoes from Steve Madden. They have a ballet flat design with a small heel that you can wear everywhere and can be styled in so many different ways.
BESTOPE Waver Curling Iron Wand
Level up your hair game with this curling wand, which includes five different attachments so you can achieve a number of hair styles with just one hot tool.