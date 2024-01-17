Get the Valentine’s Day Gifts You Actually Want by Sending Your Significant Other These Links

Both you and your partner will be so grateful.

By Alexa Vazquez Jan 17, 2024 9:15 PMTags
ShoppingE! Insider ShopE! InsiderLikesHoliday Gifts by Recipient
Shop - V-Day Gift Links - Hero ImageE! Illustration/ Courtesy of Getty Images

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

We'd all love for our significant others to expertly pick out a Valentine's Day gift that is exactly what we were hoping for, but the truth is, we're not all mind readers, which means that your partner could probably use a little guidance. Not only will sending them a few links help ease the pressure of trying to come up with perfect gift for you but it will also ensure that you receive something that you'll love and use all of the time. And in our book, that is absolutely acceptable, if not encouraged, because let's be real, no one wants to give (or receive) a gift that will go unused. To help you curate your gift list, we rounded up some of the best V-Day gifts from across the internet, and we're positive you'll love them. 

We've included some classics including fragrance, jewelry, pajamas, and flowers, but we've also found some more unique gifts like a Kindle for readers, UGG slippers for the 'It Girl' homebodies, and a light-up vanity mirror for the makeup obsessed. This list also has something for every price range, because finding a thoughtful gift doesn't have to cost a lot. With Valentine's Day just a few weeks away, you'll definitely want to send these links to your partner ASAP.

Kendra Scott Letter Gold Disc Reversible Pendant Necklace

Nothing tops jewelry when it comes to V-Day gifts, and this initial pendant necklace is a piece that you'll wear everyday. Your partner can customize with your initial or with their own.

$80
Kendra Scott

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic™ Robe

You definitely don't have a robe that's cozier than this fuzzy Barefoot Dreams one. It will come in so handy during Netflix and chill sessions.

https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=lWWBEtqr4JA
Nordstrom

Amazon Kindle

For all the avid readers out there, be sure to add this Kindle to your list. It's compact which makes it perfect for toting around when you're on the go and can store up to 2,000 books.

$99.99
Amazon

Kate Spade Madison Saffiano Leather Convertible Crossbody

This stylish Kate Spade bag pairs perfectly with both day and night outfits. It comes with two straps – a gold chain link one and a long leather one – and in four stunning colors.

$109
Kate Spade

The Million Roses Basic Black Box

Flowers are an obvious choice, but this bouquet will last up to three years so you can enjoy it for way longer than a week. Plus it comes in 20 beautiful shades.

$160
$112
The Million Roses

PHLUR Missing Person Eau de Parfum

Fragrance is a no-brainer and this trendy perfume should be at the top of your list. It's warm and spicy with notes of white musk, bergamot nectar, and blonde wood.

$99
Sephora
read
The Best Personalized Valentine’s Day Gifts For You and Your Boo

UGG Tazz Platform Slipper

Now's your chance to snag some trendy UGGs, like these fuchsia Tazz platform slippers that are all over social media. You can wear them in the house or out for errands, they're just that cute.

$130
Nordstrom

Hansong Vanity Mirror with Lights

Getting glammed up will be made so much better with this vanity light-up mirror, which has three light settings.

$52.17
$29.74
Amazon

Corazón Coupe Glass

Your friends will love drinking champagne out of these adorable pink coupe glasses, which have heart details on the stems. Plus they'll look great on your bar cart.

$14
Anthropologie

Italian Summer Hardcover Notebook

For all of the journaling girlies out there, you won't find a prettier hardcover notebook than this one. It has a gorgeous Italian-inspired floral design and comes in three colors.

$32
Papier

Beautiful 2QT Cast Iron Heart Dutch Oven

This heart-shaped Dutch oven from Drew Barrymore's Walmart collection will become your favorite piece of cookware. Even the handle is heart-shaped! Plus it comes in three colors.

$39.97
Walmart

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera

Capture heartfelt memories with this mini polaroid camera. You can display the polaroids or put them in a cute photobook. It comes in seven super cool colors.

$76.95
Amazon

BaubleBar On Repeat Custom Blanket

Cuddle up with this plush blanket from BaubleBar, which can be customized with your initial. It comes in four colorways, not to mention, it's been featured on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

$98
BaubleBar

SKIMS Jacquard Lace Short

These shorts (which also have a matching cami) look so sexy and put together. They have a satin feel, SKIMS logo pattern, a comfy elastic waistband, and a sweet lace trim.

$54
SKIMS

PATRICK TA Major Holiday Face Palette

The obsession for Patrick Ta blushes is still going strong, but this palette is next level. It includes two cream and two powder blushes as well as an eyeshadow quad featuring stunning shimmers.

$65
Sephora

Steve Madden Cherish Red Patent

Embrace ballet core with these glossy, cherry red shoes from Steve Madden. They have a ballet flat design with a small heel that you can wear everywhere and can be styled in so many different ways.

$79.95
Steve Madden

BESTOPE Waver Curling Iron Wand

Level up your hair game with this curling wand, which includes five different attachments so you can achieve a number of hair styles with just one hot tool. 

$47.99
$38.99
Amazon

If you're a new couple, these are the best Valentine's Day gifts under $40.

Sign up for E! Insider Shop to get updates on the biggest sales and must-have products!