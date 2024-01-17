Bachelor Nation's Sarah Herron Is Pregnant With Twins Nearly One Year After Son’s Death

Watch : Bachelor's Sarah Herron Shares Photo of Baby One Month After His Death

The Bachelor's Sarah Herron has some news to share.

The reality star—who appeared on Sean Lowe's season as well as Bachelor in Paradise—recently announced she's expecting twins with her husband Dylan Brown following their IVF journey.

"Appointment today went well, the babies are growing on track!" she wrote on her Instagram Stories Jan. 15, per screenshots shared by Today. "Next appointment in 3 weeks! The babies look so round and chubs! Little Rolly polies!"

In fact, Sarah said she initially thought she was expecting triplets.

"What's really crazy that I haven't talked about yet, is that when I went in for 1st ultrasound, there were actually 3 gestational sacs," she added in another post. "Yes, that means baby A tried to split and become identical twins, but a yolk and fetal pole never developed. SOOO...this means for about 15 seconds I had a heart attack that there were going to be triplets."